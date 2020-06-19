A trio of Laramie children are finding ways to stay busy this summer while also supporting local organizations.
7-year-old Palmer Pasman, Cael Mullins and Will Voos are hosting sales at 4418 Chippewa Drive. On Tuesday, the group decided to run a community car wash that saw them raise $40 dollars.
“We wanted to keep on doing some of these sales,” Mullins said.
With the excitement from the car wash still fresh in their minds, the group decided to keep the train rolling and host a bake sale.
“Me and Cael came up with the idea (for the bake sale),” Pasman said.
However, this group of boys are looking past some extra summer spending money and have pledged that 100% of their proceeds will be going towards the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
The Boomerang asked the group what they had in mind for how the animal shelter will use the funds they raise. “Maybe for better care for the animals and extra comfort for them in their kennels,” said Palmer.
People were stopping by the bake sale frequently on Thursday and Palmer’s mother, Delilah Pasman, told the Boomerang that the bake sale has brought in about $60 dollars so far.
“It’s called Pasman summer camp,” said Pasman.
“Fun things to do to entertain the kids in the neighborhood -- I told them to pick a charity that they wanted to support and this was their final choice,” said Pasman.
The group made a list of organizations in Laramie they wanted to donate their proceeds to and eventually chose the Laramie Animal Welfare Society through a vote.
“I was proud of them,” joked Pasman.
Despite two tiring days of that led to raising $303.25, the group remained adamant that they would continue raising money.
“On Monday we might do an ice cream stand,” said Cael.
Community members can stay up to date on what the group is up to through the Laramie Classifieds Facebook page
