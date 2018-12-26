While most consider city services to include things like road maintenance or public safety, the city of Laramie is also looking to improve its broadband services.
Laramie was recently named one of 35 cities accepted into Neighborly’s Broadband Accelerator Program. Through the program, Laramie and other cities including Cleveland, Ohio, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Santa Rosa, California, have access to expert guest lecturers and resources, eventually leading to low-cost funding options.
“More and more of the world’s economy relies on internet advancements,” said Jonathan Rhoades, the city’s IT manager. “If Laramie is going to continue to enhance our revenue stream through our tax base … and be an attractive place for companies to come and people to live, we think internet is one of those things like water and electricity that you need. Good reliable internet benefits our citizens.”
Sarah Reese, a city administrator in charge of economic and community initiatives, said Neighborly’s program helps connect the city to educational resources specifically created for municipalities looking to increase internet services.
“[Neighborly] will connect a local team with industry experts so that we can really holistically understand broadband challenges and opportunities and best practices employed in other communities,” Reese said.
The industry experts partnering with Neighborly include Christopher Mitchell, director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative; Matt Dunne, founder and executive director of the Center for Rural Innovation; and Blair Levin, the senior fellow for the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institute.
Rhoades said while the initiative isn’t necessarily leading to city-provided internet, it does open the opportunity for Laramie to encourage more competition from Internet Service Providers around the region — hopefully driving costs down.
“We think there’s enough competition regionally that we could utilize,” Rhoades said. “[The program] will give us the tools in the community to work on public-private partnerships and policies that can potentially create additional ISPs and competition within our town, and competition drives [internet] speeds and reliability.”
Rhoades said the different topics they’ll cover include building community awareness, studying resident movement and demand, working with civic leaders to implement policies, looking at legislative barriers, infrastructure updates and potential funding options.
Since the program is just beginning, it’s hard for either Rhoades or Reese to say what kind of timeline the different aspects of the project will have. Rhodes admitted it will mostly be longer-term projects, not any overnight change.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll see a few things immediately, but it’s really a lot of long-term things,” Rhodes said. “It’s a lot of education for us on how we can position ourselves to enhance broadband.”
According to Neighborly’s website, the group provides “financing at a competitive, below industry-rate cost.” The website adds the internet upgrades can lead to technology enhancements including smart storm-drainage systems and community solar microgrids.
The opportunity came across Reese’s desk, and after consulting with Rhodes, she said she decided it was worth pursuing. They didn’t know what to expect, Reese added, and were surprised to win.
“It does appear this was more of a coastal award,” Reese said. “The only other awardee in the Rocky Mountain West that we can tell is Lyons, Colorado. I think it will be interesting to see how this plays out since it’s definitely not a regional initiative.”
Reese said she hopes to know more about different initiatives and timelines as the program progresses.
