Laramie is hosting this year’s Silent Witness ceremony, an event commemorating Wyomingites killed in incidences of domestic violence, this Saturday at the University of Wyoming’s Arts and Science Auditorium.
The event is hosted by the Albany County SAFE Project, Laramie’s domestic violence advocacy group that last hosted the statewide ceremony in 2014.
Faryn Babbitt, director of the SAFE Project, said she’s wanting strong turnout at the event in hopes that greater awareness of resources in the county will lead community members to help prevent domestic violence.
“I want people to see that this is the worst case scenario: Someone being killed,” she said. “I think a lot of people feel like Laramie’s a very safe place and that kind of stuff doesn’t happen here — that people don’t beat their wives in Laramie. It happens and we’re very busy. … As community members, we need to keep our eyes open and ears open and hearts open to people who aren’t safe and are vulnerable. And I want anyone in the community to know that if they’re going through this, that our team cares and that we are working really, really hard every day to keep Albany County as safe as possible.”
That “team” includes both Babbitt’s organization and the numerous local governmental agencies that can become involved in domestic violence cases, like the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the Laramie Police Department, the Albany County Attorney’s Office, Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Wyoming Department of Family Services and the state’s probation and parole office.
Babbitt said the event also gives Albany County an opportunity to showcase its approach on domestic violence to the rest of Wyoming.
“Albany County has done a pretty phenomenal job of wrapping around survivors of abuse more than other communities in the state,” Babbitt said.
Babbitt believes each local agency’s established protocols, as well as the level of interagency cooperation, have made Albany County highly effective in responding to domestic violence.
“We have a lot of respect for each other as agencies,” Babbitt said. “We keep each other in check and know what to expect from each other. We’re all willing to leave our pride at the door. It’s not always been as harmonious as it is now. … There are communities that have a hard time with that. There are communities where the director of the domestic violence program and the chief of police can’t talk to each other, and the prosecutors hate the cops, and then the victims fall through the cracks.”
Victims in Albany County can have confidence that their cases will be handled respectfully, Babbitt said.
Too often, it’s common for prosecutors and police to become jaded about domestic violence cases, Babbitt said.
Since victims are often financially and emotionally dependent on their abusers, there’s a propensity for many victims to recant their accusations or otherwise not cooperation with a prosecution.
That can be frustrating for officials nationwide, Babbitt said, and Laramie benefits greatly from having prosecutors and police who are sympathetic to that tendency.
In particular, Babbitt has high praise for Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent and LPD Chief of Police Dale Stalder.
“Peggy tries pretty hard to be trauma informed and keeps track of perpetrators when she’s not able to get a conviction,” Babbitt said. “Peggy feels strongly about good investigations by law enforcement. I’ve never seen her blame a victim. … Victims need to have confidence in us that if they call police, they’re going to be believed and met with trained forensic workers. It takes an average of 7-10 times for a victim to leave an abuser. A few bad interactions with the system can totally break that down. Reporting to police when you’re a domestic violence victim is terrifying, and if a victim comes to me and says she had a bad interaction with so-and-so, I work hard with that agency to figure it out because the last thing I want is for victims to not want to talk to any of us.”
The Silent Witness ceremony begins 9 a.m. Saturday at the Arts and Science Auditorium.
The ceremony revolves around the theme of domestic violence “allies” and features a keynote address from Jennifer Zenor, former executive director of the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been the victim of severe violence perpetrated by an intimate partner.
That statistic is indicative of the need for community members to be cognizant of the issue, Babbitt said.
“Even if you didn’t grow up exposed to the issue, you probably know someone who’s a victim of domestic violence,” she said. “It could be your best friend’s mom or a grandmother. You never know who she is.”
To help alleviate domestic violence, Babbitt said community members should encourage any victims they know to seek help.
“Be as supportive as possible and let the victim lead the way,” Babbitt said. “She is not going to be able to leave him until she is ready emotionally and feels safe enough.”
Like the agency officials who are tasked with responding to domestic violence, Babbitt said friends and family need to be patient with victims who are hesitant to leave an abusive relationship.
“I think that when we love someone, our tendency is to want to swoop in and fix it,” Babbitt said. “But domestic violence is very, very complex. It’s never black and white. You’re always in a shade of gray … A lot of victims don’t know how to get out. The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they’re leaving a relationship. That’s most often when they’re murdered. Oftentimes, she feels that the safest thing is to stay. And if you add children and financial considerations to the mix, it can be very difficult to get out.”
Unfortunately, family members can get so frustrated by a loved one being in an abusive relationship that it hinders a woman’s ability to leave, Babbitt said.
“I see women coming to SAFE that have no family support or friends’ support because everyone has basically written them off,” she said.
While victims themselves need to be the ones to decide to leave, Babbitt said it’s important for friends and family to express their concerns.
“I think letting someone know that you’re afraid for them is really important,” Babbitt said. “(Domestic violence) is one of the top causes of death for young women and pregnant women. We know that the most dangerous place for women is their house.”
Understand the behavior of domestic violence is also important, Babbitt said.
“An abusive relationship is not the same as a lovers’ quarrel,” she said. “It is about power and making someone’s life as small as possible while making the perpetrator’s life feel as big as possible. It’s not the same as an anger issue. They’re very controlled.”
Babbitt said that friends or family members concerned about an abusive relationship can call the SAFE Project to learn about resources.
During the ceremony this Saturday, the names of all 71 Wyomingites who have been killed in domestic violence incidences since 1985 will be read.
“The ceremony can feel really somber but we’re hoping that we can acknowledge the sadness to create hope and move in the right direction,” Babbitt said.
Following the ceremony, organizers and attendees will begin a march 11 a.m., which will end at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, where a reception with “light refreshments” will be held.
During the march, attendees will carry red silhouettes representing each of the victim killed in domestic violence incidences since 1985.
