Laramie High School named its softball coach who will take athletes to the field when the first season kicks off in spring 2021.
Luke Andrews, an american government and politics teacher at LHS, was named the girls softball head coach in an announcement Friday morning. Ron Wagner, director of activities and athletics, said it was a tough decision to select Andrews because there were many suitable candidates.
“Coach Andrews comes with a wealth of knowledge coaching high school aged athletes as well as being a high school educator,” Wagner said in an email. “The committee felt that he was the right fit for the job. Coach Andrews is ready to hit the ground running and is committed to working with all the great softball people in Laramie to build a fantastic program."
Edwards is also an assistant football coach at LHS and coaches with senior babe Ruth and legion baseball in the summer.
The coaching position was opened the last week of January and remained open for two weeks.
In February 2019, Laramie Girls Softball asked ACSD No. 1’s school board to commit to offering softball in Laramie. The school board voted 4-4 on the idea, killing the proposal.
The board chose to revisit the idea when budget work was completed to ensure there would be funding for the sport. In August, the board voted unanimously to commit to the sport.
Laramie High School was the eighth school in the state to commit to softball. The Wyoming High School Activities Association bylaws state that once eight schools commit to a specific sport, the association will consider sanctioning it. The WHSAA sanctioned softball in November.
Because there are only 13 schools that will offer softball in 2021, 4A is the only class. There will be an east and west conference.
Included in the east schools are Laramie, Campbell County, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South and Wheatland.
The west schools are Cody, Green River, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Rock Springs and Worland.
Other Wyoming schools that have expressed interest in softball are Lander, Riverton, Buffalo and the Torrington area.
The top eight schools will go to state, an accomplishment that will be based off the team’s conference record and how it finishes the season.
Wagner met with the University of Wyoming and City of Laramie, as UW owns the softball fields and the city schedules them.
The softball season will run from March to May.
Andrews will not be paid this year but will have time to be involved in the pre-season plans such as ordering uniforms and equipment.
With Andrews hired, the next steps will be to hire assistant coaches and order equipment.
