ELK MOUNTAIN – Interstate 80 westbound between Laramie and Walcott Junction in Carbon County was closed for hours Wednesday after a semi-trailer truck hauling hazardous materials overturned.
No injuries or additional vehicles were reported in the incident.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Beck, authorities were dispatched to the scene near mile marker 270 around 8:38 a.m. Upon arrival, small containers of acid as well as 55-gallon drums of flammable liquid were discovered leaking inside the semi’s overturned box trailer, said Carbon County Fire Warden John Rutherford.
Crews from Elk Mountain Volunteer Fire Department as well as additional hazmat specialists and trailer techs from a regional response team, which includes Rawlins, Carbon County and Laramie fire departments, were subsequently dispatched, according to Rutherford.
Immediately following the accident, due to the presence of hazardous materials and substantial traffic blockages, this stretch of I-80 westbound was deemed unsafe to drive. As of 2:08 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a WHP Twitter feed, the roadway was anticipated for to be closed the next 4-6 hours.
During the mitigation process, Rutherford said hazmat specialists managed to control all ignitable sources. Although all hazardous contents remained inside the trailer following the accident, specialists had to enter the trailer from the back and plug the leaks by “simply up-riding them” or transferring the leaking containers into bigger barrels and sealing them off, Rutherford added.
Although an acid-based material “becomes unstable” if mixed with several varieties of chemicals, said Rutherford, during the plugging process hazmat specialists faced the dangerous task of ensuring it didn’t mix in with the leaking 55-gallon drums.
“You certainly don’t want it to mix with a flammable liquid,” said Rutherford.
Along with area first responders, an environmental hazmat clean-up crew based out of Denver was also dispatched. By 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Rutherford said personnel had all the leaks just about sealed up; however, the underlying roadway did sustain damage.
Meanwhile, patrolmen directed and rerouted traffic through U.S. Highway 30 and Arlington, Wyoming, Rutherford said.
As to the cause of the accident, Rutherford speculated that low visibly and slick conditions stemming from a winter storm may have led the vehicle to destabilize and eventually overturn its trailer.
Had the right steps not been taken, Rutherford suggested it could’ve been a lot worse.
“At this point the outcome’s good considering what could’ve happened,” he said. “We’re really fortunate that we didn’t have any significant injuries.”
The name of the driver has yet been released.
