The third annual Women’s March will take place on Saturday, with marches organized all over the nation. The Wyoming Art Party, based in Laramie, decided to “uplift the efforts” of the Cheyenne Women’s March by organizing an informal caravan to Cheyenne Saturday morning and encouraging more civic involvement from the women who attend.
“The Women’s March has been something that people are able to find whatever their own important reason is for being there,” said Adrienne Vetter, member of the Wyoming Art Party.
Anyone interested in carpooling or caravanning with the Wyoming Art Party from Laramie to the Cheyenne Women’s March can meet the group at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday on the 7th Street side of the Laramie Plains Civic Center. The group plans to leave Laramie at 9:00 a.m. to make it to Cheyenne in time for the 10:00 a.m. march.
“I think the Women’s March offers the opportunity for us to take a couple of hours on Saturday to have a discussion on issues that continue to impact women in Wyoming,” Vetter said. “It is one way to public advocate for an issue affecting women that you care about.
Vetter added she’s excited about going not only to support women in Wyoming — including trans and gender non-conforming women — but to support and advocate for women’s issues, too. She added she’s most excited to hear the keynote speaker, Rep. Andrea Clifford, D-Riverton, who is the first Northern Arapaho woman to be elected to Wyoming’s legislature.
“Native women’s issues are all of our issues,” Vetter said. “I think it strengthens all of our women’s causes if we’re more intersectional about that.”
Although the legislature won’t be in session on Saturday, Vetter said the march is also a way for women to become more knowledgeable about the bills currently being considered that could possibly affect women, including the gender wage gap legislation proposed by Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.