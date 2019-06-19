A chance to celebrate the game and players’ hard work, Laramie Girls Softball hosted its Opening Tournament Ceremony Monday evening at the University of Wyoming’s Indoor Practice Facility.
Although the teams’ seasons are underway, the opening ceremony gives the program a chance to introduce the team members and coaches as well as to formally kick off the season, which ends mid-July.
“We’ll start getting ready for state now,” said Jason Pacheco, one of the coaches of the Laramie Lightning 14U travel team. “(We are) also going to play in a Mountain State C Championship tournament, so it’s kind of a countdown for us to get ready.”
The program features 13 teams ranging in age from under 8-18 years old. Most coaches are parents of players, and many parents attended the opening ceremonies.
A family sport, the Dodds have participated in softball or baseball in one form or another for years.
“Well, my brothers played baseball, and I just thought I’d really like softball,” Tessa Dodd said. “I like playing first base and pitcher.”
She liked it so much, this is her fourth year in the sport. Her dad and coach of the 12U Spine and Injury Clinic/Altitude Fitness team, Jerry Dodd, started out coaching baseball — including her brothers — for 15 years before switching to coaching his daughter in softball.
“I just like the competition and being able to teach the girls how to play the game,” Jerry Dodd said. “I think they do great and get excited, learn something new every day.”
During the ceremony, the teams listened to opening remarks from Erika Menninger, who also threw the opening tournament pitch. A former pitcher for Western Washington University, Menninger has been a pitching instructor for the past 10 years, specializing in fastpitch softball pitching.
Menninger detailed some of the important traits in an athlete, including hustle, being a supportive teammate and being a positive presence on the field when winning or losing.
Some of that advice also translated to the parents. Menninger said parents should be kind to coaches and umpires, even if they don’t agree with the play or call.
“Stay true to what’s important,” she said in her opening remarks. “Make this an uplifting experience for your daughter.”
After the ceremony, she hosted a pitching workshop where she coached dozens of girls of all ages on proper pitching form and technique.
Although it currently consists of 13 teams of at least 10 players, the program started out much smaller. Now it includes traveling teams and younger teams, and Jerry Dodd said it’s helping to get more people interested in the sport.
“I think that’s one thing that impacts the girls in the community to get out and play,” he said. “You see a lot of these younger girls doing a lot, getting involved. I think that’s key, getting them interested to keep on growing and growing it.”
