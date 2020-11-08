Harry Claudius Prahl (standing, right) inside the Laramie Drug Company at the corner of Second Street and Ivinson Avenue (present location of Jeffrey’s Bistro). Prahl had just become the manager. The photo shows the typical drug store of 1905, with most merchandise behind the glass cabinets, and the soda fountain, which had become a staple feature of the “modern” drug store of its day. (The glare in the center is probably the photographer’s flash bouncing off a mirror; the other two people are unknown.)