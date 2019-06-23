When he stepped outside of a building, Dan Boddicker said one thing was preventing him from getting back into his Laramie Fire Extinguisher van: a large, scruffy buffalo.
“You don’t mess around with them,” the business owner told the Boomerang in early June.
Last year, Boddicker and his business Laramie Fire Extinguisher Services had the winning bid to service 1,180 of Yellowstone National Park’s fire extinguishers in a five-year contract. This summer he and his wife will go up to the park again to service the extinguishers, ensuring they work properly in an emergency.
More than just checking the pressure meter, Boddicker said he must inspect each one to determine where it is in its service cycle.
“Hardly anybody knows this, but extinguishers are supposed to be serviced every six years,” he explained. “So, they have to be emptied, tore apart, inspected, reassembled and then every 12 years you hydrotest the cannister.”
While He and his wife, Maureen, try to check all 1,180 extinguishers for things like moisture-caked powder, leaks causing low canister pressure or other potential issues that would prevent the extinguisher from working properly.
While certified employee Chuck Kurkowski handles things in Laramie, Boddicker and his wife spend one week a month from June-October chipping away at servicing extinguishers throughout the park until they’re unreachable due to the weather.
“What was really cool about that is we got to see the park from spring until snow started falling,” he said. “It was neat.”
The contract, however, doesn’t include any of the more touristy areas, like the restaurants or resorts. Instead, it’s the government buildings around the park, including administrative offices, park employee family housing and even the area where they keep a captured bear “until they decide what they’re going to do with it.”
“The neatest thing about my job is I’m never doing the same thing every day,” he said. “You get to see the things that other people don’t.”
Trying to balance work and play, Boddicker said the contract is almost like a working vacation, with chances for wildlife sightings, hiking and especially fishing.
“We do a lot of fishing while we’re up there,” he said. “Towards the end, we were just trying to crunch and get as much done as we can; we had less daylight, so we didn’t get to do as much fishing.”
Knowing the National Park Service has been strapped on funding in the last few years, Boddicker said the bid isn’t a particularly big money maker for him. That doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its own rewards.
“My philosophy is, if you’re going to lose money, you might as well do it in style,” he said with a chuckle. “We’re not losing money — we’re not making a lot — but I think we’re providing a service, of course, that’s needed up there and have a good time doing it in a neat place.”
Boddicker and his wife have owned the West Laramie business, originally started by Tom Gaddis over 35 years ago, since 2011.
