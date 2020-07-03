All three candidates in the Laramie City Council Ward 2 race will advance to the general election where the two with the most votes will take the pair of vacant seats.
Sharon Cumbie and Tim Hale are joining incumbent Jayne Pearce in the race to fill Ward 2’s two available spots. Cumbie is a retired nursing professor in her first run for office, while Hale is in his second run for council as he received enough write-in votes in 2016 to appear on the general election ballot. Hale also ran for Albany County Sheriff in 2018.
With the city facing a decline in revenue associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and a statewide downturn related to extractive industries, as well as loud and angry calls of late for police reform, council members elected to serve new terms in 2020 will have a lot on their plates.
Sharon CumbieSharon Cumbie isn’t running for Laramie City Council to shake things up. Instead, she wants to work with a council that she says is on the right track with its progressive agenda.
“There are a lot of things in progress that I’d like to contribute to and work on,” Cumbie said.
Recently retired from the University of Wyoming as a professor in nursing with a specialty in psychiatric mental health, Cumbie’s involvement with community organizations led to her attending city council meetings. First motivated by protection of the Casper Aquifer, Cumbie said her interest extended to more sustainability and recycling policy areas, including being involved in work that led to council’s March resolution to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
With ambitious goals in mind, Cumbie said her background in developing and implementing plans of action would help her succeed. She points to her work with individuals living with severe and persistent mental illness in Riverton, Lander and the Wind River Reservation, helping them tap into arts and creative activities through the Wyoming Council of Arts.
“I think some of my strengths are communication, good listening, I’m collaborative and cooperative, especially solution-focused and inclusive, and I think solutions are best when the community is involved,” Cumbie said. “I believe those are the skills that will translate into working well with city council.”
The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is a serious concern for Cumbie, she said. While she appreciates the council’s work on developing a 10-year plan for economic growth and diversification, Cumbie said there will be a need to think outside the box.
“The 10-year plan will need to be adjusted,” she said. “We need to be really creative on ideas for how to restimulate our downtown and our economy.”
City officials have throughout June received often harsh criticism from community members concerned about police reform in Laramie. On June 2 nearly daily protests began in Laramie against racism and police violence in response to the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of that city’s police.
Cumbie said she’s interested in having a conversation about whether other kinds of professionals could respond in certain emergencies, such as mental health crises, other than armed police.
“I think police officers are asked to do many things they are not necessarily trained for, and there are other people who do have that training, so I’d like to look at that,” Cumbie said.
Tim Hale
Many Laramie City Council members probably perceive Tim Hale as a thorn in their sides, he said. If he’s elected to serve in Ward 2, Hale said “there will be a skunk at the tea party.”
“If you notice a lot of politicians like to use the word ‘collaboration,’” Hale said. “I’m getting to have quite a bit of disdain for that word as I think it promotes rubber stamping, which the council has a reputation for doing. No one wants to be the dissenting vote.”
In a news release about his candidacy, Hale harkened back to city council member Joe Vitale, who was frequently the dissenting voice and vote during his stint on the board.
Hale, a contractor and fabricator, said the primary reason for his candidacy is his dissatisfaction with how City Manager Janine Jordan “insulates herself from the public when it’s convenient for her agenda.”
“She’s an expert in that particular subject matter,” he said.
City services, such as picking up people’s leaves and facilitating green waste drop offs continue declining while rates increase, Hale asserted, pointing to water rates as an example.
“We pay more for water than Cheyenne residents pay for their water,” Hale said in a statement. “We are told the primary cost of water is for transmission. The City of Cheyenne transports their water more than 50 miles further than Laramie does; however, their water costs less to their citizens than water costs the citizens of Laramie.”
Currently the subject of a lawsuit brought by the city of Laramie for building a storage unit without a permit, Hale said he’s been frustrated with the building department for 35 years.
“My frustration is shared amongst a lot of contractors in Laramie,” Hale added.
When it comes to the protests of late, Hale said he supports the demonstrators’ right to express themselves, but fails to see how laying in the street is responsible. And making meaningful change when it comes to something like hiring practices, Hale said, would also be a challenge because of the police’s strong union.
Abolishing police, as some protesters have called for, is not in the cards for Hale.
“There unfortunately always has to be some penalty for behavior that is deemed illegal,” he said.
Hale garnered a respectable number of votes in 2016, coming in third of four candidates for two seats. He was beaten out by Pearce and now-Mayor Joe Shumway.
Jayne Pearce
It’s more important than ever to have experienced voices on the Laramie City Council, said Councilwoman Jayne Pearce as she seeks her third term.
By electing Pearce to another term, she said voters can count on her experience to help her navigate challenging times head and continue pushing council down the same path it’s now on.
“I think when you get elected to council there’s a pretty big learning curve, and that’s something that won’t need to happen,” Pearce said.
Pearce attributes her being a good fit on council over the last two terms to her collaborative nature and willingness to listen.
“I’m willing to listen to all sides of the issue,” she said. “And I can easily say if I was wrong on something. It was a lesson learned and we continue to move forward.”
Managing the city’s finances in the coming years will be difficult, but not insurmountable, Pearce said. The city, she said, will have to be diligent when it comes to state and federal dollars that will be available and be prepared for unpredictable situations.
“We need to be as nimble and flexible as we possibly can be in this situation that’s not easy for governments generally,” she said.
Capital funding for vital services such as public safety are a concern, however, she said.
“It’s the rec center and police and fire and stuff like that that’s going to be a little more difficult,” Pearce said.
Council-members heard frustration from protesters against police violence and racism during two consecutive meetings June 23 and 30. Pearce said she appreciated everyone who protested throughout the month and was one of several council-members who expressed an interest in establishing a citizen oversight board. She said a long-term goal could be seeing professionals other than police responding collaboratively to certain calls.
“I think it’s a really good discussion,” Pearce said.
However, Pearce said she would not ever support defunding the Laramie Police Department as she’s seen requested in some emails.
“At this stage of the game, it’s a no,” she said.
