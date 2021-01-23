Laramie Christian Academy, a new private school that opened this year, is in the midst of a fundraising campaign aimed at reducing tuition costs for families.
Donors are invited to pick an amount from $1-$200 from the school’s virtual giving wall and make a donation in that amount. The total goal of $20,000 would complete the school’s fundraising for the year.
“We fundraise 40-50% of student tuition to make is as accessible to families as possible,” said board member Natasha Snelson.
She said the fundraising effort, which requires 200 donors, reflects the school’s mission of partnering with families, churches and businesses across the community.
“We have many hands and many donors making pretty darn light work,” Snelson said. “We cherish every dollar.”
The donation website is located at givinggrid.com/laramie-christian-academy or through the school’s website, laramiechristianacademy.com.
Laramie Christian Academy is also looking to partner with businesses and churches on an ongoing basis, especially by supporting the annual tuition for one or more students, which this year is $2,950.
“We are asking businesses and churches for those partnerships — those who catch the vision of coming alongside and making it accessible,” said board member Holly McKamey.
Laramie Christian Academy opened its doors last fall and is operating in a classroom wing at First Baptist Church of Laramie. The school has 22 students, two full-time teachers and three part-time teachers for grades K-8.
The school has a dress code that requires a solid-color polo shirt with slacks. The calendar mirrors the Albany County School District calendar. Enrollment is open and ongoing. Students and staff practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear masks in keeping with COVID-19 safety measures.
McKamey, who spearheaded the school effort, first began thinking about the idea several years ago with the closure of St. Laurence O’Toole Elementary, a private Catholic school. She gathered a board that included members from several churches around town as the planning process got underway.
The school has a focus on promoting academic excellence alongside Biblical knowledge while instilling hope in Jesus Christ, according to its mission statement.
Snelson has two children attending this year and said she was nervous about the transition to a new school, but the experience has been a positive one for her family. She said the school’s small enrollment means classes are also small, which allows students to receive one-on-one attention.
“They’re able to accelerate or expand deeper into subjects,” she said. “They’re able to get a lesson in a small amount of time and then dig deep.”
McKamey said she was pleasantly surprised to see how much her two children are enjoying school this year.
“They’re having fun, and when they’re having fun they’re also learning,” she said.
Laramie Christian Academy is a member of the Association of Classical Christian Schools and is working toward full accreditation with that group, which requires being in operation for five years.
