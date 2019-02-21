Wyoming has a new representative on an advisory council with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City: Gary Crum, president and chief executive officer of Laramie-based Western States Bank.
Crum was recently appointed to the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council for the Kansas City Fed starting officially in March, where he said he’s excited for the opportunity to represent Wyoming’s interests and to bring back knowledge from other states as well.
The Kansas City Fed covers the 10th district of the Federal Reserve, the central banking system of the United States. The Fed receives input from each of the 12 districts as it makes monetary policy on a national level. Consisting of members of different financial institutions, the CDIAC gives insight to the Kansas City Fed on areas such as lending and the economy, according to its website.
“My job is to represent the state of Wyoming regarding economic conditions, things that are currently taking place, things I foresee into the future that might take place and really to be that local voice representing Wyoming with the Kansas City Fed,” Crum said.
The local voice extends far beyond Laramie and Albany County’s economic conditions. Crum said he’s been conversing and meeting with people all over Wyoming to get a comprehensive look at the state’s economy.
“I’m reaching out to different areas around the state trying to make sure I’m well educated when I go back there,” Crum said, “that I truly do represent Wyoming and not a biased opinion that I may have, but truly represent what the economic conditions are around the state.”
Crum added he also plans to consult experts and the “great economic data” collected and studied by the University of Wyoming, as well as the state’s Economic Analysis Division to make sure he has the “the latest information from those sources, too.”
Because of the mining sector’s role in Wyoming’s economy, Crum said he wants to ensure “energy is represented well”in the conversations he will have throughout his two-year term on the CDIAC. Additional topics he said he plans to prioritize are tourism, business and consumer spending.
After Crum and the other members on the CDIAC give their insight into the economic conditions in their respective states, the Kansas City Fed will take their recommendations to the national branch.
“There’s been a lot of reading to understand exactly what the role is,” Crum said. “Certainly, we’re not decision makers in our role; we share information.”
Not only will Crum share information, but others will share with him, as well. Other states in the Kansas City’s Fed district — Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and portions of western Missouri and northern New Mexico — will also have representatives in the CDIAC sharing economic insights.
“I hope to pick up personally some information about our surrounding states and understand what’s happening there, especially in our case Front Range Colorado because that certainly affects southeastern Wyoming,” Crum said.
Crum said he wasn’t expecting to be nominated, and isn’t quite sure how he was even considered, but expects his role with Western States Bank to be a contributing factor because it’s “highly thought of in the banking industry” in the region.
“I received a call from the Federal Reserve asking if I would consider taking the position, and after thinking about if for about a week I called them back and said I certainly would,” Crum said. “I honestly don’t know why or how I was chosen.”
Crum said the CDIAC has an average of two scheduled meetings a year in Kansas City, with special meetings scheduled as needed.
