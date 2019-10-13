Karen Saunders was healthy, happy, energetic, eating well and exercising when an annual, routine checkup revealed that she had stage II breast cancer.
“When we think about breast cancer, we think about a lump,” Saunders said. “But the way my cancer was, it was more like when you look up at the stars and you see the Milky Way — kind of scattered, so I never would have felt a lump.”
Saunders had no obvious signs of cancer that she could touch or feel prior to her diagnosis. “It was a complete shock,” she said.
It was late September of 2015 when Saunders had the mammogram that lead to the discovery of stage II, grade 4 invasive ductal carcinoma with a HER2 receptor.
Since the cancer was stage II, that meant that it was growing, but that it had been detected relatively early, before it could spread to outside tissue.
This was encouraging, but it was moving fast.
Grade 4 is considered a “high grade” cancer, which generally indicates that it will be more aggressive and likely to grow and spread more rapidly.
HER2-positive breast cancer also indicates a more aggressive cancer and would affect the type of treatment Saunders would receive.
In early October — about a week after her diagnosis, Saunders took out an advertisement in the Boomerang.
A Laramie resident since age 5, and an active member of numerous civic organizations, Saunders hoped she could use her visible public profile within the community to encourage others to get checkups.
The ad included a picture of Saunders and the radiologist who had found her cancer, next to the mammography machine at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
“It’s my understanding that it helped,” she said. Two women she knows told her that the ad convinced them to get their mammograms, which later revealed breast cancer. “So I am so thankful that I got breast cancer, because through me, other people were helped.”
Before she started treatment, Saunders flew to Washington DC to see her son and daughter, who were both in college at the time. She remembers that she and her children had never laughed as hard in their lives as they did at a little wig store they visited that fall. While there, she realized that she could look like anyone she wanted. She settled on a “Princess Diana look.”
Saunders had to go through six six-hour rounds of chemotherapy in Fort Collins — from October through February — with her last session on Valentines Day of 2016.
“I remember going in for my first treatment of chemotherapy in a haze, you know, you really don’t know what’s happening. My whole philosophy was look good, feel good.”
So Saunders got dressed up, packed her books, snacks, laptop and music, and went to her first treatment, not knowing what to expect.
When she arrived, doctors inserted a port and IV and seated her in a La-Z-Boy recliner. Saunders, who describes herself as someone who never sits down, said she felt weird about missing work.
She was also surprised that she did not feel anything during, or immediately after the first treatment.
“I thought I would feel different or that something would happen.”
The treatment took place on Wednesday, October 29, 2015.
Saunders and her coworkers had decided to dress as princesses for Halloween that year. Saunders was Sleeping Beauty.
“There I had been on Wednesday at my chemotherapy, and on Friday, I’m parading around town in a bright pink dress with a tiara, thinking, ‘oh my god I can’t believe this is happening to me.’”
By Saturday, the nausea and fatigue from chemotherapy took over. Saunders said she slept all weekend, then returned to work on Monday, a pattern she followed throughout her treatments.
Every once in a while, she said, she was struck with the reality that she could die. “But then you shake it off and you go to work.” Other times, she would run a 5k on her elliptical just to show it that she could.
After chemotherapy was complete, Saunders had a double mastectomy in Denver in April. Because of the HER2 receptor, Saunders still had six more months of infusions of a drug called Herceptin — essentially insurance against the cancer coming back. After that, her hair started growing back, and her life began to go back to normal.
Saunders describes the journey as a test of character. She said that after going through her life holding other people up and encouraging them to be strong, she was forced to learn to speak to herself the same way. She said she learned a lot about herself.
“I am as strong as I think I am. I have a very, very high tolerance for pain. I learned that I have a very difficult time accepting help and support from other people,” she said. “With that comes humility and a real appreciation of life, a real appreciation of the love that my kids have for me.”
She said she is also grateful for the help and support she received from friends, family, the real estate community and the community at large.
She now tries to pass along the importance of preventative care and regular checkups.
“Had I not gone in for a mammogram, I probably wouldn’t be here today.”
