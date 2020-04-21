Karlee Provenza, the executive director of Albany County for Proper Policing, speaks to a crowd that gathered to protest the one year anniversary of the shooting of Ramirez by Albany County Sheriff’s corporal Derek Colling Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at the Albany County Courthouse. Provenza is running for the Wyoming House seat currently occupied by outgoing Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, who's endorsed Provenza