Karlee Provenza can remember the moment when she decided to run for office.
She was sitting in her car with her fiance, discussing her mother’s health problems. Although Provenza has grown up with two disabled parents her whole life, she’s now seeing her mother’s health debilitate enough now that she’s losing the ability to walk.
However, Provenza’s mother continues to work 40 hours a week. It’s a common story: People who are sick and yet still working so they can have health insurance, afford to pay for their medication or to just have an income to keep their heads’ above water.
That’s the problem, though: It is a common story, and Provenza was finally fed up.
“My fiance and I were thinking about who we could ask for help,” she said. “We thought about what representative or senator we could call to see if they could step in. I was just so overwhelmed and I was tired of asking people to do the right thing.”
Provenza was exhausted by feeling helpless and trapped in a bad situation. She saw people around her struggling to pay mounting medical bills with barely any money to last for the week or even the month while working full-time. She saw loved ones fighting to just keep up. It was disheartening.
So instead of continuously looking for others to help, Provenza now wants give a voice to those marginalized people.
On Tuesday, Provenza officially announced her run for the House District 45 seat, which is currently held by Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, but not for much longer.
Although Pelkey made no major announcement about his retirement from the Wyoming House of Representatives after six years, he did give a farewell speech to his colleagues on the final day of the budget session back in March.
“I figured six years is a long enough time in the legislature,” Pelkey joked. “But really, it’s been an interesting experience and I feel satisfied with the legislation I’ve helped sponsor and guide through the legislative process.”
Pelkey intends to go back to his Laramie law practice, Neubauer, Pelkey and Goldfinger LLP. He is endorsing Provenza as his successor, noting that the Wyoming Legislature needs more young women in both the House and Senate. Since their positions are so closely aligned, he felt it was an obvious choice to endorse Provenza.
“I’m pleased to see someone with whom I agree on the majority of issues run for the seat,” the representative said. “My advice for her, if she’s elected, is to leave her party affiliation at the door and treat everyone in the House as another human being.”
Provenza said she’s thrilled and honored to receive Pelkey’s endorsement, noting how validating it is to have his support behind her.
Her goals for her campaign are to advocate for working class people and their values and focusing on policies and issues with hard facts and data. She also wants to promote transparency and accountability in all government departments.
“There’s this idea that people can work 40-60 hours a week and that if they keep doing it, it’ll pay off in the end,” Provenza said. “Oftentimes, it doesn’t. We need to remember to take care of the people who built Wyoming’s economy. Working class people are tremendously important for Wyoming.”
She discussed that, as a child, her father worked for the prison system as a case manager. He would explain to her that although these people in prison may have done bad things, that doesn’t necessarily make them bad people and that sometimes situational components drive people to do these things. This outlook has shaped her viewpoint.
Provenza is no stranger to activism. She’s the executive director of Albany County for Proper Policing (ACoPP), which formed after the fatal police-involved shooting of Robbie Ramirez in 2018. Her goal now is to help people on a statewide level, she said.
She hopes that the people of Albany County see her as someone they can turn to when they’re struggling. Her message right now is that she wants to talk with her constituents and find out what they need from someone in the Legislature.
“As someone who has the understanding of feeling like you can’t get ahead, I want to advocate in Wyoming for those struggling the most,” she said. “I’m a young woman who’s overcome a lot of adversity and I think that actually represents more of Wyoming than people expect.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
