The audience applauds after a super dance performed by a superhero with Laramie Princess Parties during the Laramie Kiwanis Club's annual Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs on Tuesday afternoon. Characters performed a variety of interactive songs and dances for the children as part of the festivities.
Children put their left foot in as part of "The Hokey Pokey" during the Kiwanis Club's annual Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs on Tuesday. The event featured interactive performances and free food to celebrate the holidays.
The Laramie High School Plainsmen Choir sing "Noel" during the Kiwanis Club's annual Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs on Tuesday. The choir invited Masha, Toni, Sarah and Azalea to sing the song with them.
Monica Owens, children's librarian with the Albany County Public Library, challenges children to touch their noses as part of an interactive story during the Kiwanis Club's annual Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs on Tuesday.
Hazel Homer-Wambeam, dressed as a princess, sings "Let it Go" from the popular movie "Frozen" with the children during the Kiwanis Club's annual Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs on Tuesday. Homer-Wambeam owns Laramie Princess Parties, a business that brings children's characters to life for parties and other events.
Jordan Achs/Boomerang Staff
Children use tambourines, maracas and other instruments to help sing Jingle Bells during the Kiwanis Club's annual Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs on Tuesday.
Jordan Achs/Boomerang Staff
Jordan Achs/Boomerang Staff
Jordan Achs/Boomerang Staff
Jordan Achs/Boomerang Staff
The large gym at Laramie Middle School was alive with song, dance and holiday cheer as students of all ages enjoyed the annual Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs event hosted by Laramie Kiwanis Club on Tuesday afternoon.
The event is a longstanding tradition for local children with special needs as well as their caretakers and special education teachers to celebrate the holiday season.
