The large gym at Laramie Middle School was alive with song, dance and holiday cheer as students of all ages enjoyed the annual Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs event hosted by Laramie Kiwanis Club on Tuesday afternoon.

The event is a longstanding tradition for local children with special needs as well as their caretakers and special education teachers to celebrate the holiday season.

