Smiles and laughter were seen across the Laramie Middle School gym Wednesday afternoon at the Laramie Kiwanis Club’s Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs.
“The children have a lot of fun,” said Carmen Leonard, chair of the Christmas Party for Children with Special Needs. “They come to the event with nice smiles on their faces, happy and excited to be a part of it.”
The children enjoyed lunch and carols by the Laramie High School Choir and Jazz. After the choir performance, the children gathered around Mr. Kite the Clown, who played silly games of catch and jumped, danced and fell around stage, much to the children’s delight. He even gave his hat to one lucky volunteer. Mr. Kite, performed by University of Wyoming drama student Elijah Donovan, also played silly songs like Ole MacDonald on his banjo, encouraging the kids to be loud and enthusiastic with their ‘oink oinks’ and ‘moos.’
After Mr. Kite’s performance, the LHS and LMS Key Club members handed out balloon animals to each child. The Key Club is the student version of the Kiwanis Club and coordinates with Kiwanis to volunteer for events and projects.
Monica Owens and Deborah Shogren, librarians from the Albany County Public Library, read a story called “Aliens Love Panta Claus” by Claire Freedman to the children. The silly story was about an alien who decides to give away underwear for Christmas instead of stealing it.
After story time, the children enjoyed a visit from Santa. Children had the opportunity to sit in Santa’s lap and tell him their Christmas wish, and Leonard said Santa gave a gift to each child as well.
Leonard said the event is a “tradition” for local special needs kids — not all of whom are in the Albany County School District — along with their attending caretakers and special education teachers. She added this year there were about 25 children from the Open School.
“It is heartwarming for me, and for all the Kiwanians, to provide such a joy to these wonderful children,” Leonard said. “The Laramie Kiwanians believe that this is the true spirit of Christmas — making the children happy.”
