The 44th Kids Horse Show will kick off Laramie Jubilee Days at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The event is free to the public, but donations are accepted.
The kids involved will be from 1 to 16 years-old.
The event is scheduled to begin with the National Anthem and grand entry at 9 a.m.
“They will be starting on time,” Kids Horse Show organizer Shirley Lilley emphasized. The show is anticipated to finish around 3 p.m.
Lilley started the show in 1976, saying, “I’m just a horse person, have loved them, have had them, I’ve rode ever since I was little.”
“I wanted to see something happen for kids with their horses,” Lilley said. She explained that “in those days” the adults had plenty to do, but there was nothing for the kids.
Lilley asked the Jubilee Committee if its members would let her start something for the kids. The committee approved, and Lilley started working on it.
“We started out with just a pony class,” she said. They kept adding on until they had 20 classes, making it fair for the different ages. There will be about 70 kids involved in the show this year.
The winner of each class will receive a belt buckle, and all participants will get $1. The tiny tots group (1-6 years) will all get a stuffed horse donated by The Curiosity Shoppe.
While Lilley has been heavily involved with the Kids Horse Show for many years, her daughter Julie Lorenzi primarily organized it this year.
