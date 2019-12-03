A boy plays on rocks outside of the the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center as the holiday lights are turned on for the season. Part of the Community Holiday Open House hosted by the University of Wyoming’s acting president Neil Theobald, Mayor Joe Shumway, the UW Faculty Senate, the Associated Students of UW and the UW Staff Senate Monday evening, the event featured sugar cookie decorating, horse-drawn-carriage rides and a performance by a band consisting of UW faculty, staff and members of the public.
