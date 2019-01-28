Dilnoza Khasilova wants to bring the world to Wyoming, and Wyoming to the world. By creating the World Language and Culture Program at the University of Wyoming five years ago, Khasilova was able to combine her love for teaching, her passion for language and her desire to give back to the community.
Khasilova started the program, which offers free language classes to the community, while obtaining her master’s degree at UW in 2014. She said she always knew education would be part of her life; both of her parents were educators, and she said she was teaching a classroom of toys as a young girl.
“I was always interested in teaching and learning, and the ways how we can do that,” Khasilova said. “I had struggled learning foreign languages just from a book or a classroom. I thought, what would be the best ways to learn the language or be exposed to the language?”
Khasilova said what really inspired her to create the program was a group of Peace Corps volunteers who taught classes in English for free. By just conversing with her as they taught, she said they supplemented the English she was learning in school. She added she has kept in touch with some of them over the years.
“When American Peace Corps volunteers came to Russia and Uzbekistan, where I’m from, they did volunteer programs for us,” Khasilova said. “They taught English for free and they taught computer technology skills. Because I got that, I had this idea.”
With support from her adviser, Amy Roberts, and a grant from the Associated Students of the University of Wyoming, Khasilova’s program started and it quickly became popular. In its first year, it included just four languages; now it features 15, including Khasilova’s classes on Russian and Uzbek.
“My dreams are coming true, because the main goal of this project was the service teaching, service learning and doing something good,” Khasilova said. “Especially for me, as a thank you note for what I got from the American government in my country. Then also coming here, the university invested so much in me.”
The program helps Khasilova collect qualitative data as part of her fourth year pursuing a PhD in literacy education. She said she focuses on nonformal education, which is a blend of formal practices, like classrooms and teachers, with informal practices like not grading work.
“It’s in the middle,” Khasilova said. “It’s facilitated by a teacher, but you’re open and flexible as well.”
The students, she said, range from faculty preparing for research abroad to residents wanting to try a language before they pay for classes or take a vacation. She added some teachers are traveling professors here for one semester and others are families who have moved to Laramie and want to share their culture. All the classes are taught by volunteers, and the program is completely free.
“We try to bring native speakers of those languages, so people can be immersed and listen to the accents,” Khasilova said. “The main point is bringing the cultures together so that the international community who are arriving to Laramie feel comfortable and get to know our community, and also those from the Laramie community or the university community who want to learn foreign languages.”
Khasilova said she has started presenting her research about nonformal education at national conferences and has even been featured on an Uzbekistan TV show, where she told them about life in Laramie. She also won UW’s inaugural Marvin Millgate Student Engagement award in 2018.
“I was so happy this work was appreciated and recognized,” Khasilova said. “That was recognition for me as a student and more motivation for me as well.”
Looking forward, Khasilova and her husband and two daughters plan to stay in Laramie another year as she finishes her PhD research. Although she admitted a job post-graduation may take her family away from Laramie, she considers Wyoming her second home.
While she’s here, Khasilova said she wants to continue ensuring everyone involved in the program gets as much out of it as possible and hopes to someday expand to other cities in the state.
The program is always looking for volunteers to teach additional classes, new languages and cultures. Khasilova added she can help teachers shape curriculum and learn teaching techniques.
Registration for this semester’s classes takes place from 12-2 p.m. on Feb. 1 in room 30 of the UW college of education building. The class schedule is posted on the program’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/culturelanguageprogram/.
