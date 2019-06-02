How to submit to Local Briefs
Local students on MSU honor roll
A total of 4,464 undergraduates have been named to the university’s two honor rolls for the 2019 spring semester. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours to be on either the President’s List (4.0 GPA) or Dean’s List (3.5 GPA or higher).
Amanda Hasse and Lucas Thorsness, of Laramie, were included.
Salvation Army seeking volunteer
The Laramie Salvation Army needs a person to volunteer for four hours per week Fridays. This person will answer the phone, talk to clients and do office work. The Salvation Army is losing its intern and needs a replacement. Contact the Salvation Army at 399-8750 or laramie.salvation.army@gmail.com for more information.
Walk with a Doc set for today
Walk with a Doc is slated for 1:30 p.m. today at Washington Park. The topic is treatment of seasonal allergies.
Traffic Commission to meet Tuesday
The Traffic Commission will host a special meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the City Annex Building, 405 Grand Ave. The subjects to be discussed include:
n Introduction to Traffic Standards, Traffic Design & Practices
n Traffic Commission Process A to Z
n A Q&A
The next regular meeting date is June 13
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Kiwanis to host Foster Grandparent
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at the Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Beth Cable from Foster Grandparents. Guests are always welcome.
LYP to host Main Street communications director
The monthly Laramie Young Porfessionals luncheon meeting is slated for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. The guest speaker is Jessica Brauer, communications director with the Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Brauer is a communications consultant, community cheerleader and freelance writer based in Laramie. She is passionate about capturing the authentic stories of people and their places. She is a former small business owner, Laramie Young Professionals board member and recipient of 2018’s 20 Under 40 Awards.
Email laramieyoungprofessionals@gmail.com for more information.
LCBA schedules June events
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events scheduled for June:
n Business After Hours at the Hampton Inn: 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday
n Business After Hours “Carnival-Themed” at ANB Bank: 5:30-7 p.m. June 13
n Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony at the Laramie Readiness Center, 4750 Wyoming Highway 130 (Snowy Range Road): 11 a.m. June 14
n Business After Hours at the Hilton Garden: 5:30-7 p.m. June 20
n Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Ceremony at Summit View Dentistry, 3125 Grand Ave., Suite B: Noon June 28
“Season of Life” to be on display at ArtConnect Gallery
ArtConnect Gallery features the work Wyoming artist. Artistic works change monthly in the local gallery located at 302 S. Second St. Laramie residents and visitors can look forward to an enjoyable visit in this pleasant and peaceful environment.
The month of June features the works of five Wyoming artists: Alberto Alcantara, Crystal Lawrence, Erin Stoez, Ginnie Madsen and Jonathan Madsen. A reception for the artists is from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the gallery. The reception is open to the public.
The June showing of “Season of Life” runs from June 4-29. The gallery is open to the public from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Singers wanted for musical theater album
Laramie Children’s Musical Theater Workshop @ Studio 253 is looking for singers of all ages — including adults — to sing on its upcoming album, “A Pocketful of Dirt,” the soundtrack of last year’s musical theater production about Irish immigrants in the 1840s. Will Flagg will be back as the recording engineer/master mixer for this latest CD project.
A group rehearsal for the five “peasant community” songs — some traditional, some original — is from 7-9 p.m. Friday in Studio 253 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. Auditions are not required — just enthusiasm and a desire to be a part of the musical team.
For additional information, see “Audition Rehearsal Recordings” under the “More” tab on the studio website: laramiechildrensmusicaltheater.weebly.com, email deborah.lcmtw@gmail.com or call 307-920-1190.
Boardwalk planning auction
A liquidation auction for the Boardwalk is planned for June 8 at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
After 52 years in business, The Boardwalk Inc. will be auctioning off all merchandise, taxidermy animals, leather tools, mechanic tools, jewelery making equipment, furniture, home furnishings and more.
Contact Rob Vogel at wvogel1053@aol.com or 761-0067 for more information.
ACGS to meet June 11
The Albany County Genealogical Society monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. June 11 in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave.
If you have a common last name, researching your ancestors can be a daunting task. “Smith, Anderson and Jones: Researching Common Names,” presented by Carol Stetser, is the program.
Stetser will focus on techniques such as making profiles, focusing on locations and revisiting found records. ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 307-399-3881.
Prahl family planning gathering
Descendants of Fred and Christina Prahl will be gathering for a 150 year celebration and family reunion from June 14-16. Fred immigrated to America in 1869 and was joined by Christina shortly after the birth of their first daughter. They settled in Laramie and opened a granary where Clure Brothers furniture is located today. Friends of the family are invited to join in the fun from 2-4 p.m. June 15 at the Moose Lodge.
Artist talk to feature Robert Martinez
Robert Martinez (Martinez Art & Design), a 2018 recipient of the Wyoming Arts Council Visual Art Fellowship Award, will be part of an artist lecture, planned for 6-7 p.m. June 25 in Room 111 of the University of Wyoming Visual Arts Building. The event is free to the public.
Martinez was born in Wyoming on the Wind River Reservation in the small city of Riverton.
His work will be on display among other Wyoming Arts Council award winners June 8-Aug. 31 in “Western Explorations: The Wyoming Arts Council Biennial Fellowship Exhibition 2018 and 2019” at the UW Art Museum.
Email uwartpr@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
LHS Class of 1979 planning reunion
The LHS Class of 1979 is planning a reunion for July 12-13. The schedule of events is as follows:
n Friday night mixer is from 7-11 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Garden Ballroom through the main entrance. The mixer includes a cash bar, appetizers and music. Class photo will be taken at 8 p.m. and will be available for pick up at the Saturday class picnic.
n Saturday morning Laramie Jubilee Days Parade Float. Participants meet at LaBonte Park at 8:30 a.m. and the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
n Saturday class picnic is at 1 p.m. at Washington Park Shelter No. 1.
Join the Facebook page, Laramie High School Class of 1979, for event and registration information or email contact information to LHSReunion_1979@yahoo.com.
