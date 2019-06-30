How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Ridley’s insert won’t be in Tuesday’s paper
Due to the Independence Day holiday, the usual weekly Ridley’s Family Market insert will not be in Tuesday’s newspaper.
IMH receives Quality Health Care awards
Mountain-Pacific Quality Health recently announced the winners of the 2019 Wyoming Hospital Quality Awards. The awards were presented to eight Wyoming hospitals during the Wyoming Quality Health Care Conference on June 25 in Casper.
Ivinson Memorial Hospital was among the winners.
Local student graduates from Baylor
Baylor University conferred degrees on nearly 3,000 graduates during spring commencement exercises May 17-18 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.
Alexander David Hampton, of Laramie, earned of Master of Arts in museum studies.
Casper College announces honor roll
Casper College released the names of the 422 students who made the President’s Honor Roll for the 2019 spring semester. To qualify, a student must take at least 12 hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better. Colleen Ricci and Tanner Wright, of Laramie, were in the list.
Casper College also announced the names of the 354 students who made the Dean’s Honor Roll. To qualify for the award, a student must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or better. Daniel Dilullo, Phoenix Farnham, Christopher Haefner, Cyndil Hall, Elizabeth Hiatt, Brady Merritt and Steven Summerhays, of Laramie, were on that list.
Laramie student on CWC President’s List
Morgan Murphy, of Laramie, was included on the list of students who earned the honor of being on the Central Wyoming College Spring 2019 President’s List. All students included full-time students (minimum of 12.0 credit hours) who earned a 4.0 GPA.
Local church planning Pride service for today
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ is hosting a community-wide Pride Sunday Service at 10 a.m. today at 602 Garfield St. Everyone is invited to join the congregation in welcoming the LGBTQI+ community. There is special music that has been written for this service and will be performed by the choir at St. Paul’s. After the service will be a time for conversation, coffee, tea and cake. St. Paul’s has been an Open and Affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ since October 2009.
Mosquito control to begin Monday
Big Laramie Valley mosquito control application along Big Laramie River begins Monday
The Big Laramie Mosquito Control Corporation announced that, due to an unexpected temporary shortage of Wyoming qualified pilots, the aerial application for mosquitoes along the Big Laramie River will not commence until Monday, weather permitting.
The spray area for the BLMCC encompasses acreages along either side of Wyoming Highway 230 from about the 5-mile marker to Woods Landing, including Pahlow Lane, Lake Hattie and the Harmony area, as well as irrigated meadows near Sand Creek and along the Laramie River.
Call John Wetstein at 742-8734 or Dave Whitman at 760-3501 for more information.
Age-Friendly Laramie seeks input from community
A grassroots organization in Laramie is asking Albany County residents for their opinions on what an Age-Friendly Laramie should look like.
The Age-Friendly Laramie effort is a local off-shoot and is asking all Albany County residents age 18 and over to take part in a 15-minute survey asking residents questions about they feel about Laramie’s healthcare, cultural activities, volunteer opportunities and more.
The survey, along with information about Age-Friendly Laramie, can be found at: https://www.agefriendlywyoming.org.
Sobriety group for women to begin meeting
Starting Monday, Women for Sobriety will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday nights. The meeting is open to all women battling substance abuse. Email 1093@womenforsobriety.org or call 215-536-8026 for more information about the meeting, including location.
Kiwanis to host Lisa Theis
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Lisa Theis from the Albany County School District. Guests are always welcome.
Health events planned for July
The following nutrition and breastfeeding events are planned for the month of July:
n Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients: 4 p.m. July 9 and noon July 17 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
n Free Breastfeeding Class open to all pregnant women: 10 a.m. July 10 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
n Free Community Breastfeeding Café: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday and July 16 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Call at 721-2535 for more information.
n Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting: 12:15-1 p.m. July 8 at IMH Turtle Rock Conference Room.
Local author planning book launch, reading
Wyoming Public Radio reporter Melodie Edwards recently published a children’s book, “Akorena & the League of Crows,” set in Laramie and the Rocky Mountains.
Edwards wrote the novel using in depth research on the language, biology and behavior of crows and ravens. She’s an award-winning journalist covering climate, immigration and wildlife issues. Raised in Walden, CO, her father was a logger and oilfield worker, and her mother was the editor of the local paper. Co-owner of Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse, Edwards now lives in Laramie with her husband and twin daughters.
She has rescheduled her books signing for 7 p.m. Friday at at Night Heron Books & Coffeehouse after the farmers’ market.
City, county, UW closed for Independence Day
All Albany County offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Independence Day. Regular work hours will resume Friday.
All city of Laramie administrative offices will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday Thursday. Additionally, City Hall and Annex offices will be closed to public reception Friday. Collection and recycling will run regular routes Thursday, but the landfill will be closed. Solid Waste, Utilities, Streets and Landfill will be open for regular hours Friday. The recreation center will be closed Thursday and open Friday.
Most University of Wyoming administrative offices will be closed and classes will be dismissed Thursday for Independence Day. UW’s summer business hours (7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) and classes will resume Friday.
Home On The Range fundraising raffle slated for Saturday
HORAH will be selling tickets for the Summer Fun Raffle from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Ace Hardware & Paint. Great prizes include a Traeger Grill, 2 Yetis, hammock and camp chairs and $150 shopping spree. The drawing is Saturday. Tickets are also available at Hydro Hounds, The Still and Java Java or by emailing laramiehomeontherange@gmail.com
For more info visit laramiehomeontherange.org or call 307-760-4753.
SHEL to perform at Wind Fest
SHEL’s spellbinding live performances tap deep skills as instrumentalists and total trust to generate improbable power on stage. They share some contemporary musical DNA with Americana bands, Punch Brothers and Crooked Still, but just as surely with adventuresome artists such as tUnE-yArDs, St. Vincent and Alt-J.
SHEL will be performing at Wind Fest on July 6 in Buford. Go to www.windfestwyoming.com for more information on the event.
39th annual Centennial Valley Art Show and Sale set for July 6-7
Don’t miss the 39th annual 2019 Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale. The exhibition is hosted by the Centennial Valley Historical Association at the Nici Self Historical Museum in Centennial. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the museum as part of its main annual fundraiser. The exhibition will be on display and open to the public from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
The fifth annual Elevation Celebration is also going on during the afternoon and evening Saturday. The Elevation Celebration is a local music festival and craft show hosted by the Historic Mountain View Hotel and Cafe just across the street that benefits the local Centennial Valley Volunteer Department and Albany County Search and Rescue.
Laramie Main Street hosting Downtown Clean Up Days this summer
Help make downtown sparkle before and after big events. Downtown Clean Up Days are planned for 8-9:30 a.m. and 5:15-6:45 p.m. July 9, July 15, Aug. 28 and Aug. 29.
The cleanliness of downtown is a high priority for Laramie Main Street, so clean up days are planned before and after Laramie Jubilee Days and before students come back to town.
Main Street is looking for project leaders, teams from businesses and individuals to sign up, grab some gloves and a broom and pick up some trash, weed flower beds, sweep the sidewalks and help property owners as needed with simple chores.
Those interested in volunteering or who see an area of downtown that needs some help can call Carly-Ann at 307-214-7747.
ACGS monthly meeting planned
Did you ever wonder if that old family story about a famous (or infamous) relative is true? “Proving Family Lore: James Wight – A Case Study” by ACGS President Robert Zemanek is the program at the next meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. July 9 in the in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. Many of us have heard family tales about our ancestors, and this program focuses on tips for researching those legends and what can happen when the evidence does or doesn’t match the story. ACGS meetings are free to the public. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Water and sewer district to meet
The annual South of Laramie Water & Sewer District budget hearing and proposed budget for 2019-2020 is at 5:30 p.m. July 9 at 2461 County Shop Road.
Butch Cassidy Days to commemorate anniversary
Relive the history of the famous outlaw Robert LeRoy Parker, or “Butch Cassidy.” Cassidy was incarcerated in the Wyoming Territorial Prison in 1884 for a two-year sentence and was granted a pardon by Gov. Richards after 18 months on most accounts of being a model prisoner.
Butch Cassidy Day id form 3-7 p.m. July 12 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site. Admission is $7 for adults, $3.50 for ages 12-17 and free for children 11 and younger.
Wyoming State Parks Annual Daily Use permits and Wyoming Lifetime Veteran permits are honored as free admission.
Call 745-3733 or go to www.wyomigterritorialprison.com for more information.
Baptist church planning Jubilee events
The First Baptist Church has the following events planned during Laramie Jubilee Days:
n 150TH anniversary event: 7 p.m. July 12 at 1517 Canby St. Join friends for dessert, conversation, and historic displays.
n Historic float in the Jubilee Days Parade: 9:30 a.m. July 13.
n Picnic on the Patio First Baptist Church 150th event: 6 p.m. July 13. Reverend Jane Davis Langdon, speaker on childhood in Laramie. Meat, buns, service furnished. Bring a dish to share.
n Morning worship for First Baptist Church 150th Anniversary: 11 .am. July 14 at1517 E Canby St. Reverend Mary Beth Mankin, sermon. Anniversary Meal following.
WYDOT planning presentation
The annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Albany County is set for 6:30 p.m. July 16 at the WYDOT district office, 3411 S. Third St.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics.
This year, WYDOT will cover project plans from 2019-2025. This is a great opportunity for local officials and the public to see what projects are expected in the future and to offer feedback.
The same presentation will also be given during the Albany County Commission meeting earlier that day.
CattleWomen Ranch Tour Planned for July 20
The Albany County CattleWomen Ranch tour is July 20, touring ranches in the McFadden/Arlington area.
Parking is extremely limited; therefore, participants are strongly urged to reserve space on one of two buses available at a cost of $15/person. Call Sandra Eike 760-5590 to make reservations and arrange for payment. Those in private vehicles should expect to walk some distance to tour the ranch buildings.
The tour is free to the public. A cold roast beef sandwich with condiments, chips, potato salad, dessert and drinks can be purchased for $6. CattleWomen items will also be available for sale.
Meet at the south end of the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site at 8 a.m. for light refreshments and tour instructions. Departure is scheduled for 9 a.m.
UW Planetarium celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing
To remember the historic moon landing of Apollo 11, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will celebrate the event with a full-dome movie called “Dawn of the Space Age.” The program will be shown twice on the anniversary date of the moon landing — at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 20 — and at 7 p.m. July 23 and July 30.
The planetarium also has its usual lineup of shows several days a week.
Friday night shows start at 8 p.m., and STAR Observatory star parties run from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Kid-themed planetarium shows are Saturdays at 11 a.m. The month also includes five Tuesday night shows at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and $4 for nonstudents.
Go to www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows for more information.
Special noise permit submitted for WHAT Fest
In compliance with city of Laramie Municipal Ordinance Chapter 8.40.080 regarding permit for relief from noise levels, an application has been submitted to the office of the city manager for a special event noise permit by the WHAT Fest Committee for the WHAT Fest Block Party from noon-midnight July 26 and 10 a.m.-midnight July 27. This includes the areas of a 3-block radius of the Alibi Wood Fire Pizzeria & Bakery Objections must be submitted in writing to the Office of the City Manager, P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073, no later than 5 p.m. July 12. Email info@whatfest.com for more information.
Laramie Pop-Up Art Walk planned for September
The fourth biennial Laramie Pop-Up Artwalk will transform downtown Laramie into a dynamic artspace filled with local art, live theatre, music, demos and opportunities for the public to make art Sept. 6-8.
Artists are able to apply and participate. To be listed on the event map, sign up by Aug. 1 by emailing rachellerose@gmail.com Participating artists and businesses are encouraged to make a $25 donation to help cover event costs.
The Artwalk is organized by an enthusiastic team of creatives under the umbrella of Laramie Main Street. Performing artists are being coordinated by Anne Mason of Relative Theatrics.
Financial support for the Artwalk is provided by Laramie Main Street and the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund.
Organist Gail Archer continues tour in Laramie
Organist Gail Archer will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. The performance is free to the public.
Archer is an international concert organist, recording artist, choral conductor and lecturer who draws attention to composer anniversaries or musical themes with her annual recital series including Max Reger, The Muse’s Voice, An American Idyll, Liszt, Bach, Mendelssohn and Messiaen. In 2008, she was the first American woman to play the complete works of Olivier Messiaen for the centennial of the composer’s birth.
Call 742-6608 or go to www.stmattslaramie.com for more information.
