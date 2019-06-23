Flooding, road damage at Laramie Plains lakes
Anglers and other recreationists are urged to use caution at the Laramie Plains Lakes due to flooding and water damage to roads and parking lots, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish.
Due to high water levels, the roads and parking lots at most of the Laramie Plains Lakes are starting to deteriorate, making it difficult for anglers to get to these popular fishing locations. The Game and Fish Habitat and Access supervisor for the Laramie region said the areas will be fixed when the water goes down. The Laramie Plains Lakes include Alsop Lake, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Lake Hattie, Gelatt Lake, Meeboer Lake, Sodergreen Lake, Leazenby Lake, Wheatland Reservoir No3 and Diamond Lake. Meeboer Lake has experienced the worst road damage.
With additional rain and thunderstorms expected this weekend, anglers and recreationists are advised to watch for rising waters that can create flooded or washed out roads. Vehicles are not permitted to leave roadways to avoid flooding or damage.
Ski patrol recruiting volunteers
Snowy Range Alpine and Medicine Bow Nordic (SRSP and MBNSP) volunteer ski patrols are recruiting members. They are conducting their Outdoor Emergency Care (OEC) class, which is a prerequisite for joining the volunteer ski patrols. The OEC class is composed of in-class meetings and field sessions.
The SRSP patrols at the Snowy Range Ski Area and the MBNSP patrols throughout the backcountry during the winter. All interested skiers, boarders or outdoor enthusiasts are welcomed to attend an informational meeting on July 2 at 6:30 pm at the University of Wyoming, Geology Building, Room 318. For more information, call Susan at 307-460-0047 or email snowyrangeskipatrol@gmail.com.
Art show runs through Saturday
The “Season of Life” art show at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St., runs thru Saturday. Stop in and enjoy art from local artists Erin Stoesz, Jonathan Madsen, Ginny Madsen, Crystal Lawrence and Alberto Alcantara. The next show opens July 3 and is entitled “The West: Past and Present.” The show is featuring 12 Wyoming Artists. An opening reception is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. July 5. Call 307-460-9304 for more information.
Resurfacing project to begin on I-80 near Buford Monday
Work on a resurfacing project on Interstate 80 near Buford is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting.
The project will involve repaving both directions of I-80 between MM 330 (east of Vedauwoo Road) and MM 336 (Laramie/Albany county line) as well as bridge repairs at the Buford interchange (Exit 335).
Drivers should plan for lane closures and reduced speed limits while work takes place. The project is scheduled to be complete by the end of September.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St., in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/AlbanyCountyBereavedParents
UW Snowy Range Summer Theatre features tour production of ‘Adopt a Sailor’
The 2019 Snowy Range Summer Theatre will host the latest production in a nationwide tour of the acclaimed play “Adopt a Sailor.” The event is a benefit for the Charles J. Evered House, an artist residency for veterans and those who work in conflict zones.
Presented by the UW Department of Theatre and Dance and directed by Bill Downs, “Adopt a Sailor” runs at 7:30 p.m. June 25-29 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre.
Tickets are $10 for the public and $7 for students, seniors and children older than 5. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more people. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
UW to host Maggie Scarlett Summer Speaker Series
The University of Wyoming’s Division of Communication Disorders in the College of Health Sciences will host its second annual Maggie Scarlett Summer Speaker Series on June 27-28 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
This year’s MSSS will focus on two themes: “The Landscape of Pediatric Speech-Language Services in Telepractice” and “Advanced SLP Practice Considerations for the Management of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI).”
Joneen Lowman will present the June 27 seminar, “The Landscape of Pediatric Speech-Language Services in Telepractice,” starting at 9 a.m.
Kathryn Hardin will discuss “Advanced SLP Practice Considerations for the Management of mTBI” starting at 8 a.m. June 28.
For more information, including registration and a schedule, go to www.msss.craven.management/.
Main Street kicks off 2019 farmers market season in downtown Laramie
Laramie Main Street Alliance will kick off this year’s Laramie Farmers Market season Friday in downtown Laramie. The downtown market is hosted from 3-7 p.m. Fridays until Sept. 27 in the parking lot north of Depot Park on South First Street and features fresh produce, handmade goods, seasonal cocktails and live music.
This year’s market season will feature over 80 vendors and organizations offering prepared food, artisan goods, activities and more, host weekly local musicians, as well as offer SNAP benefits, a nutrition assistance program provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP funds will receive a one-hundred percent match up to $20 thanks to our generous local sponsors.
Ales for Alzheimer’s returns in 2019, benefits Wyoming Alzheimer’s Association
Ales for Alzheimer’s is a fundraiser set for 2-8 p.m. June 29 at the Alibi Wood Fire Pizza and Artisan Bakery. The party is part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day, an event to raise awareness and funds for the 5 million Americans living with dementia and their 16 million unpaid caregivers.
Ales for Alzheimer’s will feature a live band, raffle, food and drink specials. There is no cost to attend. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, serving the 10,000 Wyomingites with dementia. It is being organized by Edgewood Spring Wind Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Centennial Library Book Sale starts July 4
The Centennial Library Book Sale is scheduled to take place July 4-7 in Centennial, Wyoming, west of Laramie. The sale will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 4-5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 6, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 7, which is also bag day. A bounce house and other kids activities are planned from noon-2 p.m. on July 6.
City sponsoring annual Fire in the Sky show
The 2019 city-sponsored Fire in the Sky fireworks display will begin at approximately 10 p.m. July 4 (unless inclement weather conditions prevent the show). In case of such weather conditions, the show will be July 5.
J&M Displays of Iowa will supply the fireworks and pyrotechnician Dave Akers returns for his 29th consecutive display in Laramie. The display will again be launched from the area near 22nd Street and Armory Road.
The required 600-foot radius safety zone will be installed around the launch site. Spectators are prohibited from occupying this safety zone due to falling shell debris. The 600-foot drop zone radius applies under “no wind” conditions.
A patriotic soundtrack will be played during the show on 106.1 FM.
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org or find City of Laramie on Facebook for parking and road closure information.
First Baptist Church to celebrate anniversary
First Baptist Church will celebrate 150 years during Laramie Jubilee Days.
The church will have a dessert buffet at 7 p.m. July 12.
On July 13, there will be a float in the Jubilee Days Parade. There is an all-church picnic at 6 p.m. Reverend Jane Davis Langdon will share her memories of growing up in the church.
Sunday worship is at 11 a.m. The choir will sing “Joy in the Morning” by Natalie Sleeth. The choir will be directed by Mary Jean Honeycutt with Jenny Haas at the piano. The sermon will be given by former Pastor Mary Beth Mankin, now of Boulder, Colorado.
Following the morning service, there will be an all-church chicken dinner at noon with a 150th birthday cake.
Main Street hosts 14th annual Laramie Brew Fest
Laramie Main Street Alliance will host the 14th Annual Laramie Brew Fest, its primary fundraising event, July 13 at Depot Park.
Brew Fest hosts more than 2,000 participants sampling beers, live music and connection with local vendors, while raising funds to ensure LMSA’s services remain free to every business, building and entrepreneur in the downtown district and in support for downtown improvement projects, beautification and public art.
Presale tickets are available for purchase at www.laramiebrewfest.com for $35 for general admission and $55 for VIP. Limited general admission tickets will be available at the gate on the day of the event for $45. Doors open for general admission ticket holders at 1:30 p.m., and VIP entry will open at noon.
Cathedral Home hosting golf tournament
Cathedral Home for Children is hosting its 7th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on July 19 at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.
Check in begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch is provided at 1 p.m. The cost is $150 per player with a maximum of four players per team. Fee includes green and cart fees, tournament swag, raffle tickets, one mulligan per player, one ruler, complimentary team photo and lunch. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to help “drive” toward the fundraising efforts.
Those interested can sign up online at www.cathedralhome.org/give or call 745-8997.
Danielle Nicole to perform as part of United Way fundraiser
Musician Danielle Nicole is set to perform for a fundraiser for United Way. The concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 19 at the Alibi Wood Fire Pizza and Artisan Bakery.
Tickets are $35.
Nicole’s distinctive, inventive bass work—which resulted in her becoming the first woman to win the Blues Foundation’s 2014 Blues Music Award for Best Instrumentalist, Bass—is the product of years of intensive roadwork. Although she had no experience with the instrument when she became Trampled Under Foot’s bassist, now she can’t imagine life without it.
