Eppson Center seeking drivers
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time on Mondays and at lunch time Tuesdays through Fridays. This is a great service to folks that are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Please contact the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to ask questions or to volunteer.
Relative Theatrics kicks off annual fundraising campaign
As Relative Theatrics embarks on its 2019/2020 season, the organization is requesting continued support from the community. In an increasingly tumultuous world where citizens struggle to find their place and understand events around them, theatre becomes critical: through this medium, we understand our culture, how our world is informed, and we have the opportunity to explore and identify the great questions of our time.
Donor categories are as follows:
Relater: $50-$99
Risk Taker: $100-$249
Actor: $250-499
Designer: $500-999
Director: $1,000-$2,499
Producer: $2,500-$4,999
Sponsor: $5,000+
Relative Theatrics’ seventh season examines the human impulse to control another entity and features female playwrights, women of color and LGBTQ artists.
Go to https://www.relativetheatrics.com/support1.html to donate or for more information.
Walk with a Doc set for today
The next Walk with a Doc is slated for 1:30 p.m. today at Washington Park.
Sandy Ritchie, WWAMI medical student, will be presenting “Mindfulness and Health.” Yoga instructor Kandi Furphy will lead the warm-up.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Jacobs Polidora, LLC Office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at (307) 760-8670 or send a private message to our Facebook group at www.facebook.com/AlbanyCountyBereavedParents.
Albany County Clean Water Advocates to present information on Tumbleweed
Albany County Clean Water Advocates will present information on the re-opening of the former Tumbleweed Express gas station at a community meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Albany County Public Library meeting room.
The former gas station is located over the Casper Aquifer, which provides at least half of the community’s drinking water.
Topics to be covered include the basic geology of the Casper Aquifer Protection Area, the importance of preventing contamination of our drinking water aquifer, and the zoning regulations the county could use to stop the gas station from re-opening.
An extensive library of documents pertaining to protection of the Casper Aquifer can be found on ACCWA’s website at albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org. For more information, email albanyctycleanwateradvocates@gmail.com.
Summer Book Sale set for next week
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library is planning the annual summer book sale. The Friends of the Library sale features books, music, movies, audiobooks and more. The sale is in the basement of the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St.
The schedule is as follows:
3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday (Members Only Day)
10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Thursday
1-5:30 p.m. Friday (End of Summer Reading Book Bash)
1-4:30 p.m. Saturday
1-4:30 p.m. Sunday (50% Off Day and special Sunday hours)
Memberships may be purchased at the circulation desk or at the sale for $10 per person or $15 per household.
For more information, contact FOL_booksale@acplwy.org or 721-2580, ext. 5464.
Interfaith planning garage sale ahead of move
On Aug. 4, Interfaith-Good Samaritan will be moving into its new building. This space will allow Interfaith to better serve Laramie. A moving sale is planned for 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
Interfaith is also accepting donations from 1-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center to have more merchandise to sell.
Residents with any items laying around can donate (no broken items or mattresses).
Interfaith will be closed Friday through the end of the month to move to its new location, 712 Canby St., and will open at 10 a.m. Aug. 5.
Call Jenny at 760-4679 for more information.
Science and art event set for Friday
Science Loves Art is hosting a Speed Art-ing event from 4-7 p.m. Friday at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. The event is an introduction to three classes hosted by Science Loves Art: paper marbling, alcohol ink and paint pouring. Demos will run every half hour and participants are welcome to come and go as they please. Admission is $10 for all the art you can make in a half hour.
Comedian to stop in Laramie
Rio Hillman, a standup comedian, will stop in Laramie for a show at 8 p.m. July 31 at The Great Untamed, 209 S. Third St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and a $5 donation is suggested.
Go to www.thegreatuntamed.com or www.riohillmancomedy.com for more information.
The Cottage planning sale
The Cottage at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral is planning a tent sale for 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and noon-4 p.m. Aug. 3 at 310 University Ave.
This event is similar to a yard sale.
Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming to be named during statewide scholarship competition
High school senior girls from Wyoming will compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Wyoming program Aug. 3 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center. Participants will compete for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state in 2020. The program is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door for $5.
The six young women competing will be evaluated by a panel of five judges in the following categories: Scholastics, Interview, Talent, Fitness and Self-Expression. The participant selected as the Distinguished Young Woman of Wyoming will advance to the national level at the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals, where she will join with 51 other representatives from across the country.
Board vacancy announced for preschool
Developmental Preschool & Day Care Center, a local 501©(3) nonprofit, has an opening on the Board of Directors. The organization is seeking an Albany County or Carbon County resident to serve an upcoming three-year term from September 2019-September 2022. Meetings are hosted at noon on the third Monday of odd numbered months, and lunch is provided.
Interested candidates can submit a letter of interest detailing why they are interested, background information (including education and work experience — a résumé can be used for this information) and what knowledge they have of the program to jstine@wyokids.org by Aug. 26. Candidates will be considered at the September meeting.
Call 742-3571 and ask for Jaime or Emily for more information.
UW Alumni Association Membership Appreciation Day planned for Sept. 14
The University of Wyoming Alumni Association Membership Appreciation Day is set for Sept. 14 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, located at 222 S. 22nd St., three hours before the Wyoming Cowboy football game against the Idaho Vandals.
The Membership Appreciation Day buffet is free to UWAA members and one guest per member. The cost for each additional guest is $20 and $8 for children 11 and younger. A cash bar will be available. UWAA lifetime members will receive one complimentary drink ticket each.
UWAA members interested in attending are urged to RSVP by Sept. 3. To register, visit http://uw.uwyo.edu/member19.
UWAA members qualify for discounted game day football tickets. Members should call 766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu to receive the promotion code and link to purchase tickets.
