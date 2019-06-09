How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Lodge #3 announces 2019 Community Service Award
John Bard presents an award to Tom Mangan. Mangan was recently named the recipient of the 2019 Community Service Award by Laramie Lodge No. 3. During his 40 years in banking, Mangan volunteered as a member of the Albany County Fair Board, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cowboy Joe Club, IMH Foundation Board, National MS Society, St. Mathews Vestry, State of WY Historical Board, Jaycees, Lions and Rotary. Together, Mangan and his wife, Maleta, have been 4-H Leaders, Foster Parents and Relay for Life co-chairs.
Downtown Clinic receives $4,600
The Laramie Woman’s Club hosted a spring “Flamingo a friend! fundraiser to benefit the Downtown Clinic. Flamingos could be seen in yards and offices about town, and a donation paid for each delivery. Then, a donation was made for each flock of flamingos to be forwarded on to a new recipient and a new address.
LWC President Annie Nelson had great praise for Laramie’s community support when she handed a donation of $4,600.00 to Pete Gosar, executive director of the Downtown Clinic. Gosar indicated those dollars would provide over 600 prescription medicines for clients, at least 20 complete eye exams with glasses (frames and lenses) and the emergency dental visits for eight clients.
For more information on LWC, call 209-523-343 or go to www.facebook.com/LaramieWomansClub.
IMH updates electronic health records system
Beginning at the end of August, patients at Ivinson Memorial Hospital will receive an electronic health record, or HER, through Epic, the leading provider of electronic health records in the country.
An EHR collects all of a patient’s health information, including lab tests, imaging studies, physician notes, medications prescribed, vaccinations and more. All of this information is securely stored in one online location that is accessible to the patient and their healthcare providers. Ivinson’s new EHR, Epic, is the leading provider of EHRs in the country with over 190 million records.
For more information about Ivinson’s transition to Epic, contact Sagan Wheeler at 307-755-4602.
VBS to meet June 10-14
The Cooperative Vacation Bible School meets from 9 a.m.-noon this Monday-Friday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St. The program is from children ages 4 through grade 6. Sponsors are St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral, St Paul’s United Church of Christ and St. Paul’s Newman Center.
Local Dems to meet Monday
The Albany County Democrats monthly meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1402 Gibbon St. All are invited and free childcare is available.
Residential mosquito fogging to begin in Laramie
Surveillance data indicates fogging operations to control nuisance mosquitoes should occur. Applications will were scheduled to begin Thursday in areas adjacent to city limits. Residential fogging will begin Sunday evening, weather permitting. Applications will initially take place from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Sunday-Thursday. As temperatures rise, applications will occur between the hours of 9pm and 2am.
Presently no cases of West Nile virus (WNv) have been confirmed in Albany County, and the City of Laramie currently rates the risk of infection at level 1 (Low Risk). This risk assessment is based on low numbers of vector mosquitoes and no reported WNv activity in birds or mosquitoes.
For further information contact Tyler Shevling, Mosquito Control Crew Supervisor at 721-5258 or Scott Hunter, Parks Manager at 721-5257.
Civic center board to meet
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will be having its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be hosted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
UW trustees plan teleconference meeting for Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider the university’s 2019-2020 operating budget during the board’s regular teleconference meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 12.
Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.
In addition to the budget consideration and possible adoption, the board will consider a proposal to eliminate three “distributed” degree programs that have become outdated. UW recently launched a Bachelor of General Studies degree program to replace the distributed majors.
The complete agenda for the June 12 meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/june_12_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Book group to discuss local author’s work
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Scribe” by local author Alyson Hagy.
Hagy will attend the meeting to discuss her book. “Scribe” is set after the end of a civil war, where a woman who can read and write wields special power in a dystopian society.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for July is “In the Midst of Winter” by Isabelle Allende. All are welcome to attend.
LCBA planning events for June
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events planned:
n Carnival-Themed Business After Hours is from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at ANB Bank.
n Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening Ceremony is at 11 a.m. Friday at the Laramie Readiness Center.
n Business After Hours is from 5:30-7 p.m. June 20 at the Hilton Garden.
n LCBA Membership Luncheon is from noon-1 p.m. June 21 at Holiday Inn.
n Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Ceremony is at noon June 28 at Summit View Dentistry.
Traffic Commission to meet Thursday
The Traffic Commission will host a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Council Chambers of City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
The new business subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda below:
n Appointment of Traffic Commission Member to Urban Systems Advisory Committee (USAC)
The next meeting date is July 11.
Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
American Legion planning community events
American Legion Post 14 has the following events planned:
n Flag Day ceremonies are at 6 p.m. Friday. Come learn about proper and ceremonial disposal of our nation’s emblem. A sloppy Joe dinner will follow for $6 per person.
n American Legion 100th birthday parade is at 4:30 p.m. June 22 starting at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot.
New Laramie armory opens on Army’s 244th birthday
The Wyoming Army National Guard will officially cut the ribbon opening its new Laramie Readiness Center at 11 a.m. Friday, the U.S. Army’s 244th birthday.
It is located near the Laramie airport at 4750 State Highway 130. The public is invited to attend the ribbon cutting and tour the 101,000 square-foot facility, which is replacing a 1959-constructed armory on the corner of 30th Street and Armory Road.
The Wyoming Army National Guard’s 94th Troop Command, 133rd Engineer Company, and 197th Public Affairs Detachment will call the new readiness center home.
The current armory and the land where it resides will be transferred to the University of Wyoming. The federal government paid the majority of the $26 million construction bill; Wyoming’s tab was $6 million.
Trash and Treasure set for June 16
A Trash to Treasure sale is scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon Friday and Saturday at Laramie Montessori School, 608 S. Fourth St.
Contact Bronwyn Thompson at bthompson@acsd1.org or 742-9964 or go to www.laramiemontessori.org for more information.
Driving course slated for June 19
An AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 19 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants who complete the class will be eligible for a 10 percent discount on their liability and/or collision insurance. The class is for those 55 and older and is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non AARP members.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to register for the class. Call Jane Lentz Gonzales 760-4683 for more information.
ACPL board to meet
The Albany County Public Library Board of Director’s meeting is at 6:30 p.m. June 19 in the ACPL meeting room. Go to www.acplwy.org for more information.
UW Art Museum to celebrate summer solstice June 21
The public is invited to attend the University of Wyoming Art Museum’s annual summer solstice celebration from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 21.
The celebration will include appetizers and live music by Americana banjo duo The Littlest Birds.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive before noon to witness a unique architectural feature in which a single beam of sunlight shines through a solar tube in the ceiling of the Rotunda Gallery and illuminates the 1923 Peace dollar that is set into the center of the gallery’s floor. This free event occurs yearly at noon on the summer solstice. Visitors are invited to celebrate the longest day of the year and the official beginning of summer.
Book talk, signing set for June 22
The Rocky Mountain Chapter of Mystery Writers of America and Second Story Books will be hosting a book talk and signing featuring Andrew Grant, Tasha Alexander and Lee Child at 2:30 p.m. June 22 at Second Story Books, 105 Ivinson Ave., as part of RMMWA’s Wyoming Day. This event is free to the public.
British thriller writer Grant has a diverse background that includes running an independent theater company, to stint in the telecommunications industry, to carrying out a variety of roles including several covered by the UK’s Officials Secrets Act. His latest thriller, “Invisible,” was released in January.
Contact Christine Goff at ChapterPres@rmmwa.org or 303-882-4910 or go to www.rmmwa.org for more information.
Fathers and Family Day Lunch set for June 22
The public is invited to the Eppson Center for Seniors Dining Room to a Fathers and Family Day Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 22 at 1560 N. Third St. There will be good conversation and delicious food. The event is free.
LRCD to meet
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon June 25 at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
ArtConnect Summer Gala: A Wyoming Women’s Business Center Fundraiser set for June 25
Join the Wyoming Women’s Business Center at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center for a fundraising event in support of the startup and growth of small business throughout Wyoming. Come and enjoy silent auction items, heavy hors d’oeuvres and selections of wine and beer.
Tickets are $15, and tables are $200 (seats eight). Tickets are available at www.wyomingwomen.org, at Works of Wyoming or from a WWBC board member.
WWBC is a Laramie nonprofit dedicated to assisting women in the startup and growth of their own small business throughout Wyoming.
Contact Debbie Gorski at debk@uwyo.edu or 399-4245 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.