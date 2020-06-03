Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org
PRAYERS & SQUARES has suspended meetings due to the COVID-19 quarantine. Meetings will resume when the Episcopal Church lifts the quarantine closure. For more information, call Cathy at 760-2512.
SATURDAY
LARAMIE COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD is hosting "Your Home is Historic- Now What?" on June 6th from 10-12p.m. at the Lincoln Community Center. For more information contact Gwendolyn Kristy at 701-928-0142.
TUESDAY
ALBANY COUNTY OPENINGS:
Albany County Predator Management Control District (2)
Albany County Historic Preservation Board (1)
Albany County Public Library Trustees Board (2)
Albany County Tourism Board Promotion Joint Powers Board (1)
Applications Close Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. applications available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office – 525 Grand Avenue, Suite 202 or online at www.co.albany.wy.us. For information call 307.721.5533
SOUTH OF LARAMIE WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT will have a board meeting on June 9th at 5:30 p.m., at 2461 County Shop Rd. For more information contact Merissa Martinez at 307-742-8955.
