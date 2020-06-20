Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org
PRAYERS & SQUARES has suspended meetings due to the COVID-19 quarantine. Meetings will resume when the Episcopal Church lifts the quarantine closure. For more information, call Cathy at 760-2512.
SATURDAY
FREE Learn to Skateboard Session. Every Wednesday until school starts and Saturday (except July 4th) through September at Laramie Skate Park 6th and Canby St. Athletes will need to fill out a waiver on the website (https://skatelaramie.weebly.com/). A limited amount of borrow boards will be available, athletes should bring their own: skateboard, safety gear, water and face covering. Hand sanitizer will be available. For more information contact Josh Kaffer at SkateLaramie@gmail.com
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA Group Meetings are canceled for the month of June. Please go to www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information.
TUESDAY
THE LARAMIE RIVERS CONSERVATION DISTRICT regular meeting of the Board of Directors is on Tuesday, June 23 at Noon via tele-conference due to the Covid-19 distancing policy. For more information please email laura.mcginley@lrcd.net.
THURSDAY
HECUBA by Euripides, virtual reading by Relative Theatrics, will take place June 25 at 7pm on Facebook Live. For more information go to www.relativetheatrics.com or facebook.com/RelativeTheatrics. Supported in part by Wyoming Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Wyoming Humanities, and National Endowment for the Humanities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.