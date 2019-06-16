How to submit to Local Briefs
Local students earn degrees from University of Northern Colorado
The following local students were among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado during spring 2019 commencement ceremonies May 3-4.
From Laramie, Jannessa Kitchin earned a Master of Arts in foundations of prof psychology and Jacqui Pulley earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education.
Local students make Sheridan College honor rolls
Sheridan College is pleased to recognize students named to its honor rolls for the spring 2019 semester.
The 110 students who earned a place on the President’s Honor Roll earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
The Vice President’s Honor Roll includes 126 students who earned at least a 3.5 GPA or above for the semester with 12 or more credit hours.
Emma Erikson, of Laramie, Alden Summers, of Rock River, were named to the President’s Honor Roll.
Morgan Bury, Laramie, was named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll.
Wyoming MSU 2019 spring graduates announced
Students from Wyoming were among the 1,521 Montana State University undergraduates who received diplomas during MSU’s 2019 spring commencement ceremonies held May 4 in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
Laramie undergraduate student William McDonald graduated with honors.
Walk with a Doc set for today
The next Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. today at Washington Park. Ben Heady and Tessa Woods will discuss treatment of seasonal allergies.
Work planned for Mitchell Street area
The city of Laramie will be completing roadway improvements along Mitchell Street between 15th and 18th streets. This work is a continuation of the utility project that was completed in October 2018. Planned improvements will include curb and gutter repairs in areas as well as a mill and asphalt overlay. The work is expected to begin on June 17th and is scheduled to be completed by October 15th. Access to residences in this area may be impacted at various times but the City and its contractor will work with home owners to limit any inconvenience.
Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department planning meeting
The Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual meeting Monday. Review of the previous year and election of officers is on the agenda. The meeting is open to the public and all are invited.
ACTB hosting meeting
The Albany County Tourism Board and Budget Meeting is set for 4 p.m. Monday at the offices, 210 Custer St.
All ACTB meetings are open to the public. This meeting includes a condensed version of the budget for the public to comment on.
Meeting set to discuss Cooper Mansion
In the 1980s, a group formed to save the Cooper Mansion from becoming a parking lot. The mansion is the home to the University of Wyoming’s American studies department. A meeting to address the fate of the building and the plan to place the new dormitories is set for noon Monday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center, 222 N. 22nd St.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/administration/housing-task-force for more information.
Kiwanis to host Bob Beck
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Bob Beck from Wyoming Public Radio.
Annual hospice memorial set for Thursday
A Community Memorial Service is slated for 4 p.m. Thursday at Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive. Hospice of Laramie invites the community to the memorial service to commemorate patients who have passed this last year. Anyone in the community is welcome to be a part of the service. This is a time for families and the community to come together and reflect on the life of their loved ones. For more information, call Jeanne at 745-9254.
USDA to deliver food Thursday
The next USDA food commodities delivery is from noon-3 p.m. Thursday in the south gym of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
There should be sliced ham, pears and navy beans, plus anything else sent on the truck.
All Albany County residents are welcome to attend. Call Interfaith-Good Samaritan at 742-4240 for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen to host Family Night
The Albany County CattleWomen will host their family night at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Range Arena. The front door to the arena is located behind Gem City Vet Clinic at 3025 Fort Sanders Road. Prime rib sliders will be provided and members are asked to bring side dishes. The group will be honoring its lifetime members and scholarship winners. A tour will be given and attendees will be updated on the changes to the Albany County Range Arena. Call Betty Wortman at 307-721-5031 for more information.
Business Beyond Laramie Membership Luncheon set for Friday
Join the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance from noon-1 p.m. Friday at the Holiday Inn for its Membership Luncheon. The topic will be Business Beyond Laramie.
The featured speaker is Jack Bedessem, president/CEO of Trihydro. All registrants will be entered to win season tickets for Relative Theatrics.
Register closes Monday at $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
Relative Theatrics, Laramie Public Art Coalition planning event
Laramie Public Art Coalition and Relative Theatrics plan to present the Skatepark Stage from 4:30-7:30 p.m. June 22 at LaBonte Park. The event will feature theatrical readings from three different plays and will include the unveiling of Dan Toro’s mural on the File Folder free wall. This is the first partnership between LPAC and Relative Theatrics and the first use of the Laramie Skatepark as a venue for public performance. The organizers encourage patrons to bring their family and friends, a picnic and comfortable chairs or a blanket.
This is a free event to the public.
Funding for this event is provided by Laramie Parks and Recreation. Additional support for LPAC and Relative Theatrics comes from Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, and Wyoming Arts Council.
BLVFD hosting Burger Bash
The Big Laramie Volunteer Fire Department is having a Burger Bash lunch fundraiser June 22 at the Woods Landing Parking Lot. BLVFD is upgrading the Woods Landing/Jelm Fire Station to better respond to the needs of the growing community.
Touch-a-Truck set for Saturday
The city of Laramie, Mountain Cement, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc., & Dirt-Tech Excavation & Trucking and other sponsors will host the third annual Touch-A-Truck from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
This event provides children of all ages an opportunity to experience their favorite trucks and vehicles up close. Free Touch-A-Truck shirts and truck-related books will be distributed throughout the day. Children will be able to visit and explore the vehicles on display, ask questions of the operators and collect Touch-A-Truck trading cards. Food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
This event is free to the public. Donations are encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting the Parks & Recreation Department Scholarship Fund.
Albany County announces openings for boards
Albany County has a six seats open for three boards.
There are four seats available on the Albany County Historic Preservation Board, one on the Albany County Predator Management Control Board and one on the Albany County Public Library Trustees Board.
Applications close at 5 p.m. June 25. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
For information, call 721-5533.
Job fair set for June 29
A drive-through job fair is slated for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29 at Cheyenne Housing Authority, 1265 N. Third St. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes.
This fair can potentially place attendees in temporary, full-time, part-time or permanent positions in commercial, industrial, administrative and professional jobs. Some openings include bookkeeper, IT support, front office, administrative assistant, facility technicians, medical office, lab technicians, customer service, drivers, commercial cleaning, construction, cook, general labor and maintenance.
For more information, call 460-9074. To view available jobs, go to www.expresspros.com/laramiewy.
Cooper Center to present art festival, mural dedication
The Cooper Center for Creative Arts will host Creative Growth: An Art Festival and Mural Dedication from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 29 at 1174 N. Fourth St. This event will celebrate the arts with an official unveiling of the Cooper Center mural designed and created by its students in collaboration with its instructors.
This event is free to the public and will feature more than 20 local artisans, workshops, live music, and carnival-style games. Games will be in True Value’s back parking lot with a chance to win a free ice cream token from Dairy Queen. Food will be available from Double Dubs, Paul Paul’s House of Foods and Blue Ribbon BBQ & Smoke. Hits 106 (KLMI) will also be live on site.
2019 Centennial Valley Art Show coming July 6-7
The 39th annual Centennial Valley Summer Art Show and Sale is from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 6 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 7 at the Nici Self Historical Museum in Centennial.
This is a group of fine art exhibits and is free to the public. Featured art includes original photography, paintings, pottery, stained glass, sculptures and more from more than 20 local and regional artists from rural southeast Wyoming. The exhibition is hosted by the Centennial Valley Historical Association.
A portion of the proceeds from every sale is donated to the Nici Self Historical Museum as part of its main annual fundraiser. The show is free to the public.
Contact Seneca Creek Studios at allison@senecacreekstudios.com or 307-298-0462 or go to www.senecacreekstudios.com/2019centennialartshow for more information.
American Legion offering scholarship
American Legion Post 14 will award a $1,500 scholarship to an Albany County 2019 High School graduate who plans to attend an institution of higher learning located in Albany County. Application letters must include a brief summary of high school grades and activities, name of institution and future goals and the student’s financial need. Send application letters to Patrick Flynn, scholarship committee chairperson, at 15 Corthell Road, Laramie, WY 82070. Call 742-0501 for more information. Application deadline is July 15.
Cathedral Home hosting golf tourney
The seventh annual Cathedral Home for Children Golf Tournament Fundraiser is slated for 7 a.m.-3 p.m. July 19 at Jacoby Golf Course. Admission is $150 per player.
Attendees can help build support for Cathedral Home for Children, a Laramie-based nonprofit that supports at-risk youth and their families who have experienced trauma. Check in begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Lunch is provided with raffles and awards to follow.
Contact Cassidy Biggs at cbiggs@cathedralhome.org or 745-8997 or go to www.cathedralhome.org for more information.
