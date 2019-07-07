How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Boomerang gearing up for 2nd Saturation Day
In an effort to get the news to a wider audience, the July 11 print edition of the Laramie Boomerang will be sent to both subscribers and non-subscribers in around 12,000-13,000 Laramie homes.
Unlike most days where the paper is delivered by carrier, the majority of residents will receive the paper via the U.S. Postal Service along with Thursday’s mail. The newspaper will arrive whenever the mail typically arrives at Laramie homes. Papers will not be delivered to post office boxes. However, West Laramie, newer subdivisions east and south of the city and more rural areas will still receive papers via carrier. Carriers will be given extra papers to give to non-subscribers in those areas that day as well.
UniWyo named Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes
On June 25, Forbes announced America’s best credit unions by state. UniWyo Federal Credit Union was named Best-In-State Credit Union 2019 for Wyoming. There are more than 5,000 credit unions across the nation with 117 million members; only 182 credit unions were awarded the Best-In-State Credit Unions for 2019. UniWyo received the only title for Wyoming. To determine the Best-In-State Credit Unions, Forbes partnered with Statista, a marketing research firm, surveying more than 25,000 U.S. consumers about their banking relationships.
Local student named to Drake list
Johnathan Freeman, of Laramie, was recently included on the President's List at Drake University.
To be eligible for the President's list students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2019 semester at Drake.
Nordberg earns Play Therapy Credential
Dystaney Nordberg, MS, LPC, of Laramie, recently earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist (RPT) credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy (APT), according to CEO Kathryn Lebby. Nordberg is a licensed professional counselor.
To become a Registered Play Therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.
Local statehood celebration postponed this year
Due to the Wyoming capitol building rededication event scheduled for Wednesday, the annual Statehood Celebration and hot dog lunch at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site is cancelled for this year. The event is expected to return for 2020.
Health event to feature acupuncture, tai chi
Walk with a Doc is slated for 1:30 p.m. today at Washington Park. Speaker Chris Dewey, Ph.D., will be giving a talk on the benefits of acupuncture with a five-minute tai chi warm-up before the group walk.
Summer theater planning next production
Snowy Range Summer Theatre is set to present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” the Tony Award-winning musical, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in the BCPA Studio Theatre.
Six awkward tweens – each with their own quirky and engaging personality – vie for the coveted spelling championship. As they fight to stay in the contest, they share funny and touching tales from their home lives, and discover that winning – and losing – isn’t everything. Featuring an addictive original score and riotous competition, complete with audience participation, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” is a fast-paced crowd pleaser.
For tickets, call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Listening session planned for Wednesday
The Laramie Public Art Coalition invites residents of the Westside to a listening session at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Community Center. Join us for a conversation about the sculpture pads and the process for putting sculptures on those pads. Email Michelle Visser at publicartlaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Commission to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at http://www.co.albany.wy.us.
Book group to discuss Isabelle Allende novel
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss "In the Midst of Winter" by Isabelle Allende.
In this novel, a minor traffic accident becomes the catalyst for an unexpected love story between two people who thought they were deep into the winter of their lives. It explores the timely issues of human rights, immigrants and refugees.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for August is "Staking Her Claim: Women Homesteading the West.” Local author Marcia Hensley will be at the meeting. All are welcome to attend.
Traffic commission to meet
The Traffic Commission will host a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Annex Building Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Monolith Ranch committee to meet
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will host a regular meeting at 1p.m. Thursday, July 11 in the Historic Carnegie Building, 405 Grand Ave. in the first floor conference room.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival Student Showcase planned for July 23
A collage of dance works will be presented by participants of the Snowy Range Dance Festival, brought from their hometowns. This event is free to the public and scheduled for 7-9 p.m. July 23 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts & Sciences Auditorium.
Email admin@snowyrangedance.com or call 755-3313 for more information.
Event to celebrating 50 years of Taco Johns
As the holder of historical records of Taco John’s, the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center will have an exhibit of Taco John’s materials on display in the main lobby July 5-31.Additionally, the AHC will host a Taco Tuesday with Taco John’s event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Taco John’s from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 23 at the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willet Drive.The is free to the public and free parking is available in the Centennial Complex lot, but patrons must register their vehicles at the AHC front desk.
Contact Jennifer Kirk at jkirk3@uwyo.edu or 766-6835 for more information.
Film screening, discussion to feature Joe Arnold, Mark Jenkins
A film screening of "Plein Air in Thin Air" with local artist Joe Arnold, followed by a moderated discussion with local author, Mark Jenkins, is set for 6-7 pm. July 25 in the University of Wyoming Art Museum Classroom. The event is free to the public.
An optional exhibition preview of "Western Explorations" is from 5:30-6 pm in the galleries.
Arnold is an artist that specializes in painting of the landscape of the Rocky Mountain west, particularly the views from a mountaineer’s perspective. He resides in Laramie.
Jenkins is a world-renowned explorer, critically acclaimed author and international journalist.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www..uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Snowy Range Summer Dance Festival Gala Concert set for July 27
A collection of works presented by Snowy Range Dance Festival participants and choreographed by festival faculty is set for 4-6 p.m. in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. The event will feature a performance by members of the Limón Dance Company. Admission is $12.
Email admin@snowyrangedance.com or call 755-3313 for more information.
Next LYP luncheon set for Aug. 6
The July Laramie Young Professionals luncheon meeting was canceled due to the Independence Day holiday
The next luncheon will be served from noon-1 p.m. Aug. 6 upstairs at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery.
Fundraiser to benefit Centennial library
An Afternoon with Craig Johnson, mystery book author of the “Longmire” series, is slated for 3-6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Fish On Ranch, 32 Trout Drive. Admission is $40, and all proceeds benefit the Centennial branch of the Albany County Public Library.
Search “Longmire Comes to Centennial” at www.eventbright.com or send checks to CLCA (PO Box 265, Centennial, WY 82055 for tickets.
Call the Library at 745-8393 for more information.
