Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Back-to-school lists online for 3 local schools
Parents from local schools have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as all of their school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.
With just one or two clicks, parents can find their child’s exact supply list, then click right over to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon or Staples to purchase their list and have it shipped right to their home. Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples also offer in store pick-up.
Local schools listed on TeacherLists.com are Beitel Elementary School, Snowy Range Academy amd Spring Creek Elementary School.
Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents.
Concordia University Wisconsin releases Spring Honors List
Concordia University officials released the Spring Honors List for the 2018-2019 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Kai Goldenstein, a senior studying social work, was included on the list.
Local student graduates from University of Utah
The University of Utah congratulates 8,465 students who received their academic degrees May 2. The following Laramie students earned degrees:
n Joseph Legerski graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marketing.
n Taryn Young graduated with a Doctor of Medicine.
Preschool applications open
Preschool applications are being accepted for morning and afternoon sessions at Linford Elementary School, Slade Elementary School and Basic Beginnings Early Learning Center. These programs are supported through funding from the Wyoming Department of Education. Children must have reached their third birthday by September 15, 2019 to enroll, and full scholarships are available for families who meet income qualifications. Applications are available at https://basicbeginningsinc.com/programs/preschool/preschool-scholarship/ or by emailing laramietanfprechool@gmail.com for more information.
Social Justice Workshop set for today
The next Social Justice workshop is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. today at United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St.
Christie Wildcat and her family will discuss “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.” Wildcat is a leading voice in communicating this tragedy and working to make sure it disappears from our communities. She is a member of the Keepers of the Fire, one of the oldest organizations on campus at the University of Wyoming. This April the group sponsored the March for Justice, highlighting Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Please bring your questions and plan to learn more about this issue.
Chip seal work to begin Monday on 2 highways
Chip seal work on recently repaved sections of Wyoming Highway 130 and Wyoming Highway 230 is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting.
Highway 130 from MM 0-10 was resurfaced in 2018, and Highway 230 from MM 22-33 was resurfaced this summer. A final chip seal layer will extend the life of the new road surface.
Drivers should expect delays during construction. A pilot car will guide traffic through each project.
Both sections are expected to be complete by the end of next week, weather permitting.
Simon Contractors is the contractor for the 130 project, and McGarvin Moberly Construction is the contractor for 230.
UW McNair Scholars Undergraduate Research Symposium set for Monday
Fifteen McNair Scholars Program students will present individual work that is the culmination of their internships during the 27th annual research symposium Monday in the University of Wyoming Union Family Room.
The symposium begins at 8:30 a.m. with welcoming remarks from Fredrick Dixon, visiting assistant professor in the UW School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice, followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. Presentations are scheduled throughout the day until 4 p.m. The event, as well as lunch, is free to the public.
The symposium is an opportunity for McNair Scholars to share the progress and findings from their undergraduate research internships with the broader community of scholars, says Susan Stoddard, McNair Scholars Program assistant director.
For more information, call at 766-6525 or email sjs@uwyo.edu.
Lois Club to meet
The next Lois Club meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Wyoming Rib and Chop House. Call Lois at 742-0452 or Lois at 745-3559 for more information.
Nominations sought for 2019 P.E.A.C.E. Awards
The Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault presents the P.E.A.C.E. (“Promoting Excellence in Advocacy for Change and Empowerment”) Awards annually in recognition of those who demonstrate excellence and initiative to serve and advance the rights of victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking.
The award acknowledges the valuable role individuals and organizations play in the effort to end violence and empower victims in Wyoming.
Categories for the P.E.A.C.E. Awards are:
n Outstanding Advocate
n Leadership in Advocacy
n Leadership in Policy
n Partners in Advocacy
n Lifetime Contribution
Nominations are due July 31.
For more information and to nominate an individual visit http://www.wyomingdvsa.org/peace-awards.
Centennial library hosting meteorologist
Another fascinating program at the Centennial Library will feature NOAA Meteorologist Jared Allen from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne talking about wild Wyoming weather. He will focus on the big scale of forces that drive the weather globally and how they impact Wyoming. Why is Wyoming so windy? Where do most tornadoes occur in Wyoming? How does the National Weather Service operate and look at weather data? These questions and more will be explored. Come learn about what we all talk about from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Light refreshments and conversation with the presenter begin at 5 p.m.
Traffic Commission to meet Thursday
The Traffic Commission will host a regular meeting at 7 a.m. Thursday in the City Annex Building Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
My Front Door planning event
My Front Door is pleased to honor the Habitat volunteers, supporters, board and families and welcome them to My Front Door from 3:30-7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the site of the future Community Land Trust Project, 1116 Colorado Ave.
Come join us as we recognize the legacy of Habitat and the work done in Albany County since 1998. We are honored continue the work and introduce our staff and board to the community. We will have plenty to eat and drink with games and activities for all ages, please RSVP (or for additional question) to breda@myfrontdoor.org by Aug. 6.
Installation, performance artist Trey Duvall to exhibit at UW Art Museum
A new exhibition, “Trey Duvall: Do, Do, Do, Do, Do,” will open Aug. 10 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
“Do, Do, Do, Do, Do” presents an evolving site-specific sculpture, “Spool/Unspool,” and a rotating frieze of video performances. The exhibition will be on view through Nov. 16.
Duvall will visit UW Nov. 11-15. He will give an artist talk from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 12 in Room 111 of the Visual Arts Building. UW students will perform “Here to There” with the artist and in conjunction with “Do, Do, Do, Do, Do” from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 14 in the lobby of the Visual Arts Building. “Here to There” will create an absurdist assembly line, exploring repetition, futility and fallibility. Events are free to the public.
Feeding Laramie Valley hosting park event
Food and Fun in the Park is an annual fun and free community event to celebrate and share fresh, healthy food.
The event is from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Feeding Laramie Valley building at LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St.
The event will include llamas, live music by Mumble the Peg, a nacho bar, a cake judging contest and family fun.
Also, Feeding Laramie Valley is celebrating 10 years of community sharing.
Wyoming Climate forum scheduled for Sept. 16
The inaugural Wyoming Climate Forum is slated for Spet. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. This year’s event is “Our Climate Reality.” The purpose of the forum is to inspire, motivate and empower Wyomingites to confront the climate crisis.
The newly formed nonprofit Wyoming Climate Activists will host the event, which includes a Local Foods Showcase, sponsored by Big Hollow Food Co-op, and an electric vehicle display by local dealers and owners. The first Climate Champion Awards will be presented in Student, Individual, and Business categories to worthy recipients who have contributed to climate awareness or action.
More information on this event can be found at www.atacc.us/wcf.
