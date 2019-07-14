Local students graduates from Drake University
Johnathan Freeman, of Larmaie, recently graduated from Drake University with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry. Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students.
Laramie resident earns degree from WGU
Gary Puls, of Laramie, earned his Bachelor of Science in business management from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university hosted its 70th (Orlando, Florida); 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); and 72nd (Anaheim, California) commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
Laramie resident joins American Angus Association
William T. Dalles, of Laramie, is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
The American Angus Association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 18 million registered Angus.
Interfaith seeking volunteers for cleaning
Volunteers are needed to help Interfaith-Good Samaritan clean its new building before moving in at the end of the month. Volunteers can meet at 10 a.m. Monday at 712 Canby St. and will be scrubbing windows, floors, walls, etc. — both inside and outside. Please bring a bucket of cleaning supplies.
UW Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday-Friday in Riverton
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider tuition levels for the 2020-2021 academic year and receive updates on a number of other matters during meetings Tuesday-Friday in Riverton.
A session with legislators also is on the agenda for the board during its traditional once-a-year, off-campus meeting.
Public testimony will be accepted at 10 a.m. Friday.
The tuition discussion is scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by a report on enrollment management planning and a discussion on student financial aid.
An update on UW’s campus master plan is set for Thursday at 2:15 p.m., and an update on the presidential search is 8 a.m. Friday.
WYDOT to offer presentation Tuesday
The annual presentation of the State Transportation Improvement Program for Albany County is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the WYDOT district office, 3411 S. Third St.
This presentation includes WYDOT’s planned transportation projects for the coming years, as well as updates from WYDOT that cover both statewide and local topics.
This year, WYDOT will cover project plans from 2019 through 2025. This is a great opportunity for local officials and the public to see what projects are expected in the future and to offer feedback.
The same presentation will also be given during the Albany County Commission meeting earlier that day.
PVA to meet Tuesday
A PVA meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors. The meeting will feature Jackie Gonzales, who will talk about future elections and voter suppression, and Dr. Bernard Steinman, of Age Friendly Laramie, talking about its purpose and what the public can do to improve livability for all residents.
Commission to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission regular meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse. The public hearing will follow Albany County Historic Preservation Board interviews at 8:15 a.m. and a meeting with WYDOT at 8:30 a.m.
UW Summer Concert Series to feature Jazz in the Plaza
Jazz in the Plaza is the theme of the University of Wyoming’s Summer Concert Series’ latest offering, set for 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday. The event is free to the public.
The Dougan Smith Trio will perform on Simpson Plaza. UW Residence Life and Dining Services will provide burgers — including a veggie option — pulled pork, hot dogs, sides and drinks for purchase from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Centennial library to host Ginny Kilander
Wednesday public programs at the Centennial Library continue with Ginny Kilander giving a talk from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, titled “Edith K.O Clark: Wyoming schoolmarm, superintendent and homesteader,” which details Clark’s life in Wyoming spanning from her first summer visit to meet extended family in 1906 (when she became a schoolmarm), to her death in 1936 at which time she was living in a cabin of her own construction on her homestead.
Ginny Kilander is currently the Reference Services Manager and a faculty member at UW’s American Heritage Center. The talk will begin at 5:30 (but come earlier to partake in light refreshments) and will conclude at 6:30. For more information, email celestecolgan@gmail.com.
Two travel grant talks planned
A travel grant talk series is planned for noon-1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Stock Growers Room at the Centennial Complex, 2111 Willett Drive.
The event is free to the public. This is a brown-bag-style program and visitors are welcome to bring their own lunch.
On Wednesday, Susan L. Schwartz, a materials writer for The ESL Nexus, will present on the topic of “How a TV Show Sparked My Interest in the Wyoming Territorial Penitentiary.”
The next day features Jennifer Helton, assistant professor at Oblone College, presenting on the topic of “Putting Women Back into Women’s Suffrage.”
Email Jennifer Kirk at jkirk3@uwyo.edu for more information.
Rotarians prepare for Big Duck Race
The 15th Annual Big Laramie Duck Race is rapidly approaching, and Rotarians have been feverishly preparing for the big day.
The Big Laramie Duck Race will kick off at 9 a.m. July 20 with a free pancake breakfast for all attendees (no ticket required) and music provided by John Will. Bounce houses will be available to keep the younger folks entertained. Ducks will start paddling with the current at 10 a.m. and winners will be announced shortly after the ducks have been wrangled from the water. Top prize is $2,500 and tickets are available for $10 from any Rotarian or at www.laramierotaryclub.org.
U.S. Air Force Academy Band to perform July 21
Wild Blue Country is the United States Air Force Academy’s commercial band of active duty musicians whose mission is to support the Air Force, and its academy, both stateside and abroad. Wild Blue Country has been featured on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” the Grand Ole Opry and many other national television and radio broadcasts. From John Denver to Carrie Underwood, Wild Blue Country puts on a show that gets you on your feet and honors the veterans of this great nation.
A local performance is slated for 2-3:30 p.m. July 21 in the Edgar J. Lewis Bandshell at Washington Park. The concert is free to the public.
Contact Michael Coletti at mfcoletti@gmail.com or 203-767-3923 or go to http://music.af.mil for more information.
Business After Hours event set for July 25
A Business After Hours hosted by Mountain West Farm Bureau is slated for 5:30-7 p.m. July 25 at 931 Boulder Drive. Find the event on Facebook to RSVP.
Join Mountain West Farm Bureau and the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance for an evening of food, drink and fun. Come socialize, enjoy appetizers from Altitude Chophouse & Brewery and enter a free drawing and fundraising raffle. All are welcome.
Four county board seats open
Albany County recently announced four openings for two boards or commissions.
Three seats are available on the Albany County Historic Preservation Board, and one seat is open on the Albany County Predator Management Control Board.
Applications close at 5 p.m. July 30.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us.
For information, call 721-5533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.