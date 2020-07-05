Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org
PRAYERS & SQUARES is now accepting requests for quilts. Meetings will take place on a limited basis. For more information on meetings, or to request a quilt, call Cathy at 760-2512.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will take place Sunday from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Washington Park. This walk will feature Robin Barry, director of Dementia Support Services at UW Center on Aging. For more information contact Breann Lujan-Halcon at (307) 755-4522.
MONDAY
WFS meets in Laramie every Monday night from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. and is open to all women battling substance use disorders. (Note: We are currently meeting via Zoom or safely outside when weather permits). For more information, visit womenforsobriety.org and to inquire about the location of the meeting, please email: 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
