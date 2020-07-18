Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org
PRAYERS & SQUARES is now accepting requests for quilts. Meetings will take place on a limited basis. For more information on meetings, or to request a quilt, call Cathy at 760-2512.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be at Washington Park on July 19th at 1:00 pm. Speakers Bryson Wood and Nathan Heeren will be discussing Immunizations During COVID-19. Please wear your mask and come ready to walk, for more information email questions@ivinsonhospital.org
LARAMIE CONNECTIONS CENTER is serving a FREE meal to all who come through our doors. Join us Sundays at 1517 Canby from 4:30-5:30pm, all walks of life are welcome here.
MONDAY
WOMEN FOR SOBRIETY, meets in Laramie every Monday night from 7:00 — 8:30 p.m. and is open to all women battling substance use disorders. For more information, visit womenforsobriety.org and to inquire about the location of the meeting, please email: 1093@womenforsobriety.org.
WHATS HAPPENING is a free service that helps the community spread awareness for local events. If you have an event that you would like to feature, please send information to thansen@laramieboomerang.com in the following format:
TITLE OF EVENT is happening on (date), at (time), at (location). For more information visit/contact (email or phone contact information).
