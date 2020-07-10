Daily
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 307-399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. More is available online at www.area76aawyoming.org and www.aa.org
PRAYERS & SQUARES is now accepting requests for quilts. Meetings will take place on a limited basis. For more information on meetings, or to request a quilt, call Cathy at 760-2512.
NOTICE: The Albany County CattleWomen find it necessary to cancel the 2020 Ranch Tour scheduled for July. We are saddened by this decision, but believe it is in the best interest of all. We look forward to working with our ranchers, our sponsors and our guests for the 2021 Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour.
SATURDAY
LARAMIE WY STAKE OF THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS will be hosting an online workshop on Child sexual abuse prevention on Saturday July 11 from 9:00 a.m- 12:00 p.m. on Zoom at https://uwyo.zoom.us/j/91808940569. For more information contact Meghan at keepkidssafe@hotmail.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING is a free service that helps the community spread awareness for local events. If you have an event that you would like to feature, please send information to thansen@laramieboomerang.com in the following format:
TITLE OF EVENT is happening on (date), at (time), at (location). For more information visit/contact (email or phone contact information).
