A federal judge has expressed skepticism about an asset forfeiture case from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cheyenne that involves a Laramie restaurant.
Prosecutors in Wyoming U.S. Attorney Mark Klaassan’s office have suggested that Almanza Mexican Food in Laramie helped launder money for drug cartels.
Almanza is not a party to the case, but federal prosecutors have described the restaurant and its former bank accounts as being a part of a laundering scheme by Colorado-based food distributor “El Potosino,” which prosecutors have described as a drug front.
However, federal judge Alan Johnson, who’s handling the case, has said in several recent court filings that he “agrees that the complaint is largely conclusory.”
The complaint filed against various Mexican restaurants in Casper and Cheyenne relies largely on speculation.
Federal prosecutors don’t offer direct evidence of laundering. Instead, they rely mostly on circumstantial evidence, like the fact that restaurants in question often paid El Potosino in “round numbers” and the restaurants would often pay El Potosino in cash.
However, Johnson has declined to dismiss the cases, brought against 17 bank accounts, noting that the U.S. must meet a fairly low bar at trial — it only needs to prove by “the preponderance of evidence” that there exists a “substantial connection between the property and the offense.”
In the year leading up to Feb. 3, 2017, a bank account for Almanza issued 59 checks, totaling $268,058, to El Potosino.
In July, the U.S. seized $1.5 million from bank accounts that allegedly were used to launder El Potosino’s money. However, the bank account of Almanza was closed prior to the case and no money was seized from the local business.
