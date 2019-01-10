A 50-year-old Laramie man skipped his felony arraignment last week, leading judge Tori Kricken to issue a warrant for his arrest. If he’s arrested, he will be held on a $50,000 cash bond.
William Combs had been charged with “wrongful taking or disposing of property” after being arrested Oct. 22 following a traffic stop.
Albany County sheriff’s deputy Derek Colling had pulled over Combs’ Jeep Wranger for “aberrant driving.”
During the traffic stop, Colling discovered the Jeep had been reported stolen and Combs’ ID was not valid.
According to Colling’s affidavit, “Combs indicated that he had suspicions that something was not right with the vehicle and suspected that it might be stolen.”
The defendant said the Jeep was given to him by “Brad and Marge.”
“Combs indicated that he knew or should have known the vehicle was stolen,” the affidavit states.
The defendant was released on a signature bond three days later.
