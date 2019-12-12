Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken ordered for some information to be sealed from public access in a lawsuit against Ivinson Memorial Hospital from the hospital’s former chief medical officer, Kenneth Barrick.
Kricken issued the order Tuesday at the request of Ivinson’s attorney, Bill Hiser. Barrick’s attorney, Donald Sullivan, consented to sealing some information in the case, including Barrick’s contract of employment, his separation agreement and the Notice of Governmental Claim that was issued to governmental entities in the case.
While a Notice of Governmental Claim typically is a public record, Hiser said this specific notice shouldn’t be publicly accessible because it contains information about “a specific patient care incident which was the subject of review through Ivinson’s quality management and/or peer review processes.”
That notice does not specifically name the patient involved in the case.
Sullivan has also suggested Kricken consider sealing the case file entirely.
Barrick is seeking $38 million in a lawsuit against the hospital and its affiliated governmental entities, including the Albany County Hospital District and the county government itself.
On Tuesday, however, Kricken dismissed the hospital district as a party to the case after Sullivan did not respond by a deadline to the hospital district’s motion for dismissal.
However, she said that the hospital district is still “subject to reinstatement by any party provided such party can show that the Albany County Hospital District was directly or indirectly involved in the occurrence.”
In an affidavit in support of the hospital district’s removal from the case, Terry Roark, who serves as chairman of the hospital district’s board of trustees, said that the nonprofit corporation which took over managerial control of the hospital in 2018 has assumed all potential liability claims from the district.
“The corporation assumed all obligations and liabilities regarding hospital employees and members of the medical staff and was required to make employment offers to all hospital employees and medical staff members who were hospital employees in good standing,” Roark said in his affidavit. “The ACHD board of trustees did not discuss, consider or make decisions about any of the events described in those documents, and ACHD was not directly or indirectly involved in the occurrences alleged in those documents. … The ACHD board of trustees did not retain any authority to address matters related to credentialing of particular staff members or the review or investigation of specific patient care matters or the authority to employ, discipline or discharge any employees relative to the operation of Ivinson Memorial Hospital.”
When Sullivan filed the lawsuit, he also served defendants with a Notice of Governmental Claim on Oct. 25 that alleges that key hospital officials allowed an under-qualified anesthetist to work in obstetrics because he was having an “intimate” relationship with a top Ivinson official.
A little more than a week after that notice was filed, the Laramie Boomerang published a story detailing its contents.
In consenting to sealing court records, Sullivan said Barrick had actually sought to avoid public attention and “purposefully filed the most bland, barebones, and frankly uninteresting complaint he could, specifically to establish jurisdiction of this matte in this court without generating public, and in particular media, attention.”
Sullivan noted that he did not “seek media attention, speak to the media, provide documents to the public or the media, or contribute in any way to public or media attention being focused on this matter.”
Rawlins attorney Thomas Thompson, who’s representing Albany County itself, has also asked the government to be dismissed as a party to the case.
However, unlike the hospital district, Thompson has asked for a hearing on his motion and so Kricken has not yet taken action on that request for dismissal.
“There are no specific allegations that Albany County was involved in the hiring or firing of the plaintiff, or that the plaintiff was an employee of Albany County,” Thompson said. “Instead, the plaintiff uses a broad brush to paint all defendants in the same employment relationship with the plaintiff.”
Barrick first started working at the hospital in December 2016. After starting as an ER physician, he was quickly promoted to the ER’s medical director. While still holding that position, as well as doing physician work, he became the chief medical officer for the entire hospital, according to the Notice of Governmental Claim.
The lawsuit claims that, after Barrick made top officials aware of substandard care and other misconduct, the hospital forced his resignation in August 2019.
