Jason Satkunam was appointed to the school board of the Albany County School District No. 1 at the board’s meeting on Wednesday evening.
Satkunam will fill the seat vacated recently by Tammy Johnson, who is moving to Cheyenne. He has lived in Albany County for more than 20 years, and he currently works at the University of Wyoming Police Department, he wrote in his application letter to the school board.
“I’m excited to join, especially during this time,” Satkunam told the Boomerang. “Hopefully, we can get everything as back to normal as we can while keeping everyone safe.”
His experience working with the university as it shut down its campus in March has prepared him for dealing with the uncertainties of running a school district amid a pandemic, he wrote in his application letter.
“During these unique times it is important to have leaders and people who are uniquely aware of the challenges and opportunities facing the school district,” Satkunam wrote.
Janice Marshall, chair of the school board, said that she met Satkunam when he made his first run for the school board in 2018, and she was struck by the level of detail he had absorbed about the district budget, strategic plan and other essential policies.
“I’m looking forward to serving with him,” Marshall said. “He has had a relentless interest in serving on the board for several years now.”
Marshall also thanked the three other people — Jeff Suloff, Delilah Pasman and Victoria Rasmussen-Dickson — who applied for the school board seat, saying they were all “great applicants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.