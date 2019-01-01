Mindfulness practice postponed until Jan. 16
Mindfulness Practice for Tweens and Teens, usually scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St., is postponed until Jan. 16
Free mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, a certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth in middle school and high school, according to a news release.
Email Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Free pizza party planned for local children
Emmaus Road Community Church is planning Building on the Rock: Living for Jesus in 2019, an event for local children 4 and older to have fun, learn and enjoy a pizza party from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 5 at 1953 N. Third St. There will be music, crafts, Bible stories and lots of fun. RSVP is required by Jan. 2 as space is limited. Contact Becca at beccahowell11@comcast.net or 303-319-8923 for more information.
Local hockey to take on Park County, Jackson teams
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games coming up in January:
JAN. 4
n 19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 5 p.m.
n 14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 6:45 p.m.
18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8:30 p.m.
JAN. 5
19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8 a.m.
14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 9:45 a.m.
18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 11:30 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Free learn-to-play hockey program begins Jan. 8
The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club is offering a free spring learn-to-play initiation program Jan. 8-Feb. 28, with practices from 5:45-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. Gear rental is free with a refundable deposit. Gear check out is from 5-6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at the rink. Initiation skaters must be at least 4 years old to register. Contact Clint at connallysports@gmail.com or register at laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Plainsmen Pathways to continue Wednesday
The second of four Plainsmen Pathways events is planned for Wednesday. Students can visit with employers in the community, according to a news release.
All events are from 2-3:30 p.m. during intervention and enrichment in the Laramie High School Commons Area. The schedule of four events is as follows:
FEB. 20: Business/tech/education
APRIL 2: Art/public service/volunteer/other
Contact Jessica M. Rasmussen at jessica.rasmussen@wyo.gov or 745-3160 to be part of these events or for more information.
Preschool Program openings, scholarships available
The Wyoming Department of Education recently approved a grant to the Albany County Preschool Program to promote kindergarten readiness and school success for children in the Laramie area, according to a news release. The grant supports the employment of highly qualified and certified preschool teachers and access to a developmentally appropriate curriculum in a nationally accredited program.
This combination supports the students’ mastery of the Wyoming Early Learning Foundations and their improved chances for success when they enter elementary school. The Preschool Program operates in four Laramie locations: Linford Elementary School, Slade Elementary School, Basic Beginnings North and Basic Beginnings South, the release states. All four locations are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and feature teachers with early childhood teaching endorsements from the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board. Morning and afternoon sessions are hosted at each location. Enrollment is available to any child who will be 3 years old by Sept. 15 and not yet in kindergarten. Scholarships to cover the cost of tuition are available to qualifying families. Registration is being accepted for all locations. Email laramietanfpreschool@gmail.com or call 742-9332 and ask for Jan for more information regarding the program, scholarship details or to register.
Openings available at local Montessori school
The Montessori Children’s House of Laramie, a local nonprofit preschool, has openings for students ages 3-5, according to a news release. The preschool prides itself on fostering a love of learning. Children are taught by a Montessori certified teacher and use Montessori materials, which encourage hands-on, self-directed learning. Music, art and outdoor time are also a part of the curriculum, the release states.
Snacks and nap/rest time are included in the child’s day.
Half-, school- and full-day options are available.
Those interested in learning more can email callie.mchl@gmail.com or call 460-9220 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
