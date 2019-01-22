Mindfulness practice set for Wednesday
Mindfulness Practice for Tweens and Teens is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
Free mindfulness practice is offered by Michelle Visser, a certified teacher with five years experience teaching youth in middle school and high school, according to a news release.
Email Visser at mindfulevolutionlaramie@gmail.com or go to www.mindfulevolution.net for more information.
Plainsmen Pathways to continue Feb. 20
The second of four Plainsmen Pathways events is planned for Feb. 20. Students can visit with employers in the community, according to a news release.
All events are from 2-3:30 p.m. during intervention and enrichment in the Laramie High School Commons Area. The schedule of four events is as follows:
FEB. 20: Business/tech/education
APRIL 2: Art/public service/volunteer/other
Contact Jessica M. Rasmussen at jessica.rasmussen@wyo.gov or 745-3160 to be part of these events or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.