Daily ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS has meetings seven days a week. Call 399-0590 for meeting times, locations, help or more information. FRIDAY WW (FORMERLY WEIGHT WATCHERS) meets at 9 a.m., with weigh-in 30 minutes before the workshop time, at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, 920 Boulder Drive. LARAMIE OUTLAWS HOCKEY: 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8:30 p.m. Outlaw High School Boys Senior Night Ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. just prior to game. Senior Night celebrates the LHS Seniors finishing their final season with the LAHC. All events are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice and Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. QPR SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING is from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the conference of at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. The event is free to the public. Contact Julio Brionez at julio.brionez@gmail.com or 307-352-9554 for more information. $ DIY JOURNAL: ONE LINE A DAY WORKSHOP is from 4-6 p.m. at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. Contact Ivy Thompson at artondemand@sciencelovesart.org or 717-712-6625 or go to www.sciencelovesart.org for more information. $”ADOPT A SAILOR,” A COMEDY CELEBRATING VETERANS is at 7:30 p.m. at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets. $ AMERICAN LEGION FRIDAY FEED is at 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 14, 417 E Ivinson Ave. Stuffed Peppers, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll and dessert for $10. Pre-purchase of tickets is always encouraged. $ AFTER SCHOOL PAPER MARBLING is from 3:30-5 p.m. at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. Contact Ivy Thompson at artondemand@sciencelovesart.org or 717-712-6625 or go to www.sciencelovesart.com/workshops for more information. SATURDAY ZERO ZONE YOGA is from 9-10 a.m. at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. For more information visit ACPL’s new website at www.events.acpley.org. ONLINE: $ JAM (JESUS AND ME) YOUTH MINISTRY is from 4-6:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St. Contact Beth Bear at umcjam@gmail.com or 399-6553 or go to www.laramieumc.org/youth for more information. LARAMIE OUTLAWS HOCKEY: 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8:00 a.m. All events are free to the public & hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. $ LARAMIE MOOSE LODGE BINGO GAME is at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with game time at 6:30 p.m. Packet tickets may be purchased at the Moose Lodge, from a member or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu before Friday. LARAMIE OUTLAWS HOCKEY: 19U Girls vs. Miles City Generals is at 8:00 p.m. Outlaw High School Girls Senior Night Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. just prior to game. Senior Night celebrates the LHS Seniors finishing their final season with the LAHC. All events are free to the public & hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
