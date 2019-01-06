Corrections
Film premier coming to Gryphon Theatre
“The Human Race” documentary premier is slated for 2 p.m. today at the Gryphon Theater, 710 Garfield St. The event is free to the public. This documentary will release to the general public late in January. It features six runners and their inspirational stories. One of the runners, Helene Neville, lives in Laramie. Another is Kathryn Switzer, the first woman to finish the Boston Marathon.
Free learn-to-play hockey program begins Tuesday
The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club is offering a free spring learn-to-play initiation program Jan. 8-Feb. 28, with practices from 5:45-6:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St. Gear rental is free with a refundable deposit. Gear check out is from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday at the rink. Initiation skaters must be at least 4 years old to register. Contact Clint at connallysports@gmail.com or register at laramiehockey.usahockey.com for more information.
Elected officials to be sworn in Monday
The public is invited to the elected officials oath ceremony, slated for 8-8:30 a.m. Monday in the District Courtroom on the second floor of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Refreshments will follow the ceremony.
ACGS to meet Tuesday
Often, it is not clear how our ancestors who homesteaded actually received their land.
“Homesteading: Beyond the Romance” is the topic at the January meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. Presented by ACGS President Robert Zemanek, this program will guide you to where and how to find those answers. He will focus on what and why homesteaders were required to do by the government. Major land laws will be covered, with the Homestead Act in more detail. Many different descriptions are found in the government records, and it makes one wonder exactly who was sitting on the bench outside the land office waiting to “help” our ancestor. ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Laramie Young Professionals luncheon rescheduled
Due to the New Year’s holiday, the Laramie Young Professionals monthly luncheon meeting has been rescheduled. The meeting is from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. Dr. David Milam of Spine & Injury Clinic and Altitude Fitness is the guest.
Planning and zoning to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee to meet Thursday
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will host a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor conference room of the Historic Carnegie Building. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda and attached hereto.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Traffic Commission meeting cancelled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday has been cancelled.
Book group to discuss ‘The Great Halifax Explosion’
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Great Halifax Explosion” by John U. Bacon.
“The Great Halifax Explosion” is a gripping history of the largest manmade detonation prior to Hiroshima. In 1917, just after the United States had entered WWI, a ship laden with the most explosives ever packed on a vessel sailed out of Brooklyn’s harbor for the battlegrounds of France. When it stopped in Halifax, Nova Scotia, an extraordinary disaster awaited.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for February is “Behind the Carbon Curtain: Energy Industry, Political Censorship and Free Speech” by Jeffrey Lockwood. All are welcome to attend.
January is National Mentoring Month
If you have had a mentor in your life that impacted who you are today, this is a good time to reflect back and thank them for what they did for you. January 31 is Thank Your Mentor Day.
If you would like to do the same for a child in your community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great way to make a lasting impact on a child that will forever change both of your lives.
Go to www.wyobbbs.org or call 742-2227 for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Joint powers board to meet in February
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s monthly Joint Powers Board January meeting has been postponed. The next scheduled meeting is for 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
Family Promise fundraiser coming up
Mark your calendars for Trattoria Promessa, an evening filled with good friends, good food and entertainment while supporting Family Promise of Albany County. Family Promise helps low-income families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting independence. The event is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. More details will be available as the date nears.
Tickets on sale Thursday for TV series 60th anniversary reunion
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
