Boomerang working on invoicing issue
We are currently experiencing an issue with our newspaper subscriber invoicing system. It has came to our attention that subscriber invoices have not been getting mailed out. We value you as a customer and thank you for your patience as we get this matter resolved. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our office at 307-742-2176.
Community Holidays thanks generous Laramie folks
Community Holidays, whose mission is to assist needy folks at Christmas time, wrapped up the events of the season at its January meeting. This year Community Holidays served 80 families which amounted to 231 persons. Churches assisting in the program were First Baptist, St. Matthew’s Episcopal, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, United Methodist, and United Presbyterian. In addition, a large number of people assisted in purchasing gifts and bagging the gifts for distribution at First Baptist Church shortly before the holidays.
Tim Brooks, of Toys for Tots, contributed many toys to the program. In addition, 18 individuals in Laramie contributed $2800 in cash toward Christmas gifts and Safeway food cards. Friends of Recreation contributed two new bicycles, complete with safety helmets for a drawing. The lucky winners were Monique Vigil and Sheila Treeby, both of Laramie.
The committee wishes to extend thanks to each person in Laramie who contributed in any way to this important part of the holidays. Thanks to the Laramie Boomerang for featuring our program in various articles and on the special Christmas holidays page shortly before Christmas.
Homeless Point-in-Time Count set for Tuesday
The United Way of Albany County is partnering with the Wyoming Homeless Collaborative to conduct a Point-In-Time Count of homeless people in Albany County on Tuesday. They will count sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on that date.
This year, many local agencies are participating in completing the count including United Way agencies Interfaith Good Samaritan, The Laramie Soup Kitchen, SAFE Project, Family Promise of Albany County and The Downtown Clinic. Volunteers are assisting in this year’s count and will be stationed at the Soup Kitchen and Interfaith’s Food Pantry as well as visiting the Public Library, Wal-Mart, and other various locations around town.
If you would like more information on the Point-In-Time Count or if you’re interested in volunteering next year, please contact Anastasia Brady at United Way of Albany County, 710 Garfield St., Suite 240, anastasiabrady@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 or go to www.unitedwayalbanycounty.org.
UW Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday-Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive updates on a wide variety of issues during its regular meeting Tuesday-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins Thursday morning, but various committees of the board will meet starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Among the topics on which the board will be updated are planning for the academic school year calendar; the university’s fee book; spring enrollment; the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho) Medical Education Program; the UW Biodiversity Institute; the Trustees Education Initiative; and legislative issues.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/january_23-25_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
County Commission to host special meeting
The Albany County Commission is set to host a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Eppson Center hosting safe driver course
AN AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Wyoming law mandates a 10 percent discount on auto insurance when an approved vehicle accident prevention course is completed by a person at least 55 years old. The class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to register for the class.
LPAC seeking public art director
After four years leading the development of the Laramie Public Art Plan and directing the efforts of the Laramie Pubic Art Coalition, Meg Thompson Stanton is transitioning for new opportunities.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition’s mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all our citizens and visitors. LPAC does not select art, but exists to facilitate those who want to engage in a public art project.
LPAC believes public art is not just about paintings on a wall — it’s about bringing art to every aspect of the community, giving community members a voice in their public space, respecting artists and the profession, and working together with artists to create cultural experiences that reflect the vibrancy and richness of our great community. LPAC strives to make the public art process as transparent and inclusive as possible.
In order to keep LPAC’s momentum going, the executive board will be hiring for this position in early spring. Those interested in applying for the position of Public Art Director for the Laramie Public Art Coalition can visit www.laramiepublicart.org for a job description. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Laramie Legion Baseball hosting fundraiser
A Texas Hold ‘Em tournament is planned as a fundraiser for Laramie Legion Baseball. The event is from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at American Legion Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. Admission is $50 buy-in, and $10 all-you-can-drink beer is available, along with a cash bar, snacks and prizes.
Call Bonnie Jordan at 760-1888 to reserve a spot or for more information.
NAMI Family-to-Family Course to begin Feb. 12
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans to sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for families of people living with a serious persistent mental illness, according to a news release. The course and the material are free, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 12-May 7 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Feb. 26. The course is designed family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness only and is not appropriate for those living with an illness or professionals. Call Sharon and leave a message at 745-7027 to register or for more information by Feb. 26.
