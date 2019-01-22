Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Boomerang working on invoicing issue
We are currently experiencing an issue with our newspaper subscriber invoicing system. It has came to our attention that subscriber invoices have not been getting mailed out. We value you as a customer and thank you for your patience as we get this matter resolved. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our office at 307-742-2176.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet today
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group.
Homeless Point- in-Time Count set for today
The United Way of Albany County is partnering with the Wyoming Homeless Collaborative to conduct a Point-In-Time Count of homeless people in Albany County today. They will count sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on that date.
This year, many local agencies are participating in completing the count including United Way agencies Interfaith Good Samaritan, The Laramie Soup Kitchen, SAFE Project, Family Promise of Albany County and The Downtown Clinic. Volunteers are assisting in this year’s count and will be stationed at the Soup Kitchen and Interfaith’s Food Pantry as well as visiting the Public Library, Wal-Mart, and other various locations around town.
If you would like more information on the Point-In-Time Count or if you’re interested in volunteering next year, please contact Anastasia Brady at United Way of Albany County, 710 Garfield St., Suite 240, anastasiabrady@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 or go to www.unitedwayalbanycounty.org.
UW Board of Trustees to meet through Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive updates on a wide variety of issues during its regular meeting today-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins Thursday morning, but various committees of the board will meet starting at 1 p.m. today. The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Among the topics on which the board will be updated are planning for the academic school year calendar; the university’s fee book; spring enrollment; the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho) Medical Education Program; the UW Biodiversity Institute; the Trustees Education Initiative; and legislative issues.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/january_23-25_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
County Commission to host special meeting
The Albany County Commission is set to host a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. today in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Conservation district board to meet
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon Wednesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
Senior theatre group offers training, seeks to recruit members
The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre was recently awarded a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council to conduct sound and lighting workshops to train seniors in the basics of programming sound and lighting for the group’s theatre productions. The productions are performed on the expanded Alice Hardie Stevens Center Van Oss Stage.
In conjunction with the award, the Senior Theatre is actively recruiting seniors age 50 and over to participate in the workshop and enjoy the group. The only prerequisite is that participants must be computer literate, which is a necessity in today’s theatre productions.
The Sound workshop will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday in the Alice Hardie Stevens Center.
and the lighting workshop will follow from 9 a.m.-noon Friday at the same location. Instructors are professor/technicians from the University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance Department .
It will be a wonderful opportunity for any senior in the community to be a part of the enhanced stage area as The Unexpected Company implements its plans for the next production in the fall of 2019. Contact Jan Webster at jsweb@wyomail.com or 307-761-1505 for additional information. There is no fee for participants. Reservations are required as space is limited.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
