STEM Scholars Saturday set for this weekend at UW
A group of 100 Wyoming youth will descend on the University of Wyoming campus for STEM Scholars Saturday this weekend.
The event is for children interested in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) and is hosted by Science Kitchen, a collaboration between the UW Department of Physics and Astronomy and the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium.
From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, students will get to participate in three hands-on workshops led by UW faculty, staff and students.
A free pizza lunch will follow, with the option to attend the UW Cowgirls basketball game against Boise State at 2 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. Students participating can enter for free, and a discounted admission price will be offered for family members.
Laramie student participants include Abi Anderson, Ayla Anderson, Aedan Bingham, Declan Bingham, Maiya Brown, Gideon Buchanan, Adelaide Chai, Evelyn Chai, Everett Chai, Hadley Cortney, Madison Cortney, Allison Cranney, Barrett Cranney, Tessa Dodd, Micah Dreiling, Daniel Duff, Isabel Duff, Ava Faus, Carson Faus, Wilson Faus, Jonathan Ginting, Anushka Gupta Geisler, Aryaan Gupta Geisler, Sam Huntington, Sophia Huntington, Lexi Hurt, Aditya Jain, Brigitte Kilty, Piers Kilty, Connor Kimzey, Taylor Kimzey, Alice Larson, Claire Larson, Rosalie Larson, Sawyer Layson, Carmen Leon, Xander McCaskill, Owen McLaughlin, Theodore Morger, Gabriel Myers, Owen Newbold, Adelyn Ommen, Alma Ommen, Lily Ommen, Reagan Riggs, Jack Robertson, Ripp Sandberg, Kaleb Strain, Wyatt Strain, Jaxon Uitterdyk, Ava Wallhead, Chloe Wallhead, Mia Wallhead, Cara Elise Williams and Cadence Williford.
Lois Club to meet
The Lois Club is planning a no-host lunch meeting for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Paul Paul’s House of Foods, 207 S. Third St. Call Lois at 760-2827 or Lois at 760-9002 for lunch reservations and more information.
Clarinet-guitar duo to perform Wednesday
Clarinet-guitar duo Jâca will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The Department of Music sponsors the free public concert.
Composed of clarinetist Wesley Ferreira and guitarist Jaxon Williams, Jâca goes beyond the bounds of the classical repertoire to stimulate emotion, inspire imagination and bridge cultural divides with audiences. Performing “the music of the people,” Jâca redefines the parameters of nontraditional music in a traditional setting, according to the duo’s website.
Contact Kathy Kirkaldie at 766-2160 or kirisk@uwyo.edu for more information.
Dollar-a-Month Club hosting Have a Heart Sweet Treats Bake Sale
The Dollar-A-Month Club is hosting its annual Have a Heart Sweet Treat Bake Sale with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. Attendees can purchase a wide variety of tasty treats. The sale is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the main dining room, 1560 N. Third St. All proceeds will benefit the Eppson Center for Seniors. Call Melody Julian at 460-2534 for more information.
Laramie to host Jackalope Jump
The Jackalope Jump is a fun-filled event where friends gather to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and spread the message of joy, courage, and inclusion. Jumpers raise a minimum of $100 per individual and $50 per team member and those funds provide equipment, training, and competition opportunities for more than 1800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
The Laramie Jackalope Jump is at noon Feb. 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 11 a.m.
The Jackalope Jump is the main event during a day of fun opportunities to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This fundraiser is a family-friendly, community event organized by local volunteers and local Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run members. It brings together local residents, friends from neighboring towns, as well as brave individuals of all ages representing philanthropic companies, civic organizations, clubs and schools. Jackalope Jumps are open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out to cheer on the brave jumpers. Along with the Jackalope Jump you can support Special Olympics Wyoming Athletes by joining in the following activities, also at the Albany County Fairgrounds on February 23rd.
A bazaar is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (free admission).
The Sweetheart Dance is from 6-11 p.m. (admission is $10/person or $15/couple).
Call Crystal Gonzalez at 719-242-6974 for more information about the jump, bazaar and dance.
Those who’d like to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes but cannot (or will not) jump into to the ice cold waters can call 307-235-3062 to purchase a “Too Chicken to Jump” T-shirt for $20.
UW Board of Trustees to meet through Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive updates on a wide variety of issues during its regular meeting today-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins Thursday morning, but various committees of the board met Tuesday. The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Among the topics on which the board will be updated are planning for the academic school year calendar; the university’s fee book; spring enrollment; the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho) Medical Education Program; the UW Biodiversity Institute; the Trustees Education Initiative; and legislative issues.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/january_23-25_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown set for Thursday
Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown is coming to the Gryphon Theatre at 7:30 p.m. today. Tickets are $35-$55 and can be purchased at the Laramie Plains Civic Center Box Office or www.gryphontheatre.org. The Gryphon Theatre is located at 710 Garfield St.
Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premiere Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.
Senior theatre group hosting 2 workshops
The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre was recently awarded a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council to conduct sound and lighting workshops to train seniors in the basics of programming sound and lighting for our theatre productions. Productions are performed on the expanded Alice Hardie Stevens Center Van Oss Stage. In conjunction with this award, the senior theatre is actively recruiting seniors 50 and older to participate in the workshop and enjoy the fun group. The only prerequisite is participants must be computer literate, which is a necessity in today’s theatre productions.
A sound workshop is set for 9 a.m.-noon today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center and the lighting workshop will follow from 9 a.m.-noon Friday at the same location. Instructors are professor/technicians from the University of Wyoming Theatre and Dance Department. This is a wonderful opportunity for any senior in the community to be a part of the enhanced stage area as The Unexpected Company implements its plans for the next production in the fall of 2019. Please contact Jan Webster at jsweb@wyomail.com or 761-1505 for additional information. There is no fee for participants. Reservations are required as space is limited.
Local hockey to face Cheyenne, Gillette teams
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
FRIDAY
n 12UA vs. Cheyenne Capitals is at 5 p.m.
n 12UB vs. Cheyenne Capitals is at 6:30 p.m.
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Purple is at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Purple is at 8:30 a.m.
n 12UB vs. Cheyenne Capitals is at 10:15 a.m.
n 12UA vs. Cheyenne Capitals is at 11:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
