Film premier coming to Gryphon Theatre
“The Human Race” documentary premier is slated for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gryphon Theater, 710 Garfield St. The event is free to the public. This documentary will release to the general public late in January. It features six runners and their inspirational stories. One of the runners, Helene Neville, lives in Laramie. Another is Kathryn Switzer, the first woman to finish the Boston Marathon.

January is National Mentoring Month
If you have had a mentor in your life that impacted who you are today, this is a good time to reflect back and thank them for what they did for you. January 31 is Thank Your Mentor Day.
If you would like to do the same for a child in your community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great way to make a lasting impact on a child that will forever change both of your lives.

Joint powers board to meet in February
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s monthly Joint Powers Board January meeting has been postponed. The next scheduled meeting is for 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
Family Promise fundraiser coming up
Mark your calendars for Trattoria Promessa, an evening filled with good friends, good food and entertainment while supporting Family Promise of Albany County. Family Promise helps low-income families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting independence. The event is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. More details will be available as the date nears.
Veterans outreach taking place today
The VA Mobile Vet Center will be in Laramie from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. today to host a community outreach event at the Safeway and Planet Fitness parking lots, 750 N. Third St. Specialists will be providing information and assisting veterans in Laramie with Vet Center and VA services. Veterans can receive information about counseling services for combat veterans, VA health care enrollment, Veteran Service Officer referrals, VA benefit explanation and more. All veterans, service members, families and the public are welcome.
Weather and maintenance can delay or cancel travel on short notice. Contact the Cheyenne Vet Center at 307-778-7370 or go to www.vetcenterva.gov for more information.
Community organization to host forum on police reform
Albany County for Proper Policing (ACoPP) will host a community forum in response to the killing of Robbie Ramirez by Sheriff’s Corporal Derek Colling from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
The community forum will provide an opportunity for residents to respond to the incident. It will include moderated discussions about potential policing reforms.
Those discussions are expected to cover law enforcement procedures, unaddressed mental health needs, a community police oversight board and more. ACoPP will also provide a space for members of the community to share their stories.
All members of the community are invited to attend the community forum. Childcare will be provided on site.
Community organizations offering one-day Christmas tree pickup
Volunteers from the Knights of Pythias, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221, Laramie High School Rodeo Club, Laramie Rangers Baseball, Snowy Range FFA and the Wyoming Technical Institute are providing a free Christmas tree pickup service starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Those wishing to have their trees picked up should have them on the curb at 9 a.m. Anyone looking to volunteer should meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at LaBonte Park.
Local hockey to take on Park County, Jackson teams
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games coming up in January:
FRIDAY
n 19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 5 p.m.
n 14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 6:45 p.m.
n 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8 a.m.
n 14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 9:45 a.m.
n 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 11:30 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
County hosting open house
The public is invited to the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave., for an open house retirement party honoring Linda Simpson, Albany County Treasurer, from 2-4 p.m. Friday in the County Commissioners’ Room No. 105.
