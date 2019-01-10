Corrections
Local judge to speak at UU service
“Justice, Equity and Compassion…Reaching Fair and Just Criminal Sentencing Decisions” is the topic for this Sunday’s service by Judge Tori R.A Kricken, who will speak at 10 a.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Participants are invited to stay for coffee and conversation afterward.
Voter alliance to meet Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Please come to PVA and share your message for two minutes and learn what is happening in our community and how you can get involved. The two featured speakers will be Sharon Kubichek and Tony Hoch.
Kubichek will talk about the NAMI semester-long class for families living with mental illness, and Hoch will give us an update on the Pilot Hill Land Purchase project.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee to meet today
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will host a regular meeting at 1 p.m. today in the first-floor conference room of the Historic Carnegie Building. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda and attached hereto.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Traffic Commission meeting cancelled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. today has been cancelled.
Book group to discuss ‘The Great Halifax Explosion’
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “The Great Halifax Explosion” by John U. Bacon.
“The Great Halifax Explosion” is a gripping history of the largest manmade detonation prior to Hiroshima. In 1917, just after the United States had entered WWI, a ship laden with the most explosives ever packed on a vessel sailed out of Brooklyn’s harbor for the battlegrounds of France. When it stopped in Halifax, Nova Scotia, an extraordinary disaster awaited.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for February is “Behind the Carbon Curtain: Energy Industry, Political Censorship and Free Speech” by Jeffrey Lockwood. All are welcome to attend.
January roundtable to feature Instagram 101 workshop
An introductory workshop intended for novices, Visual Marketing with Instagram 101, is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. today in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. The workshop will cover the basics of:
n Creating an account
n Posting
n Using hashtags
n Following
n Liking
n Searching
n Interacting
Presenters will speak from the perspective of visual artists, using Instagram as a marketing tool to build customer relations and tell the artist’s story. Make sure to bring a tablet or smartphone to follow along and get to know how this marketing tool can help reach customers and learn more about them.
The agenda includes:
1. Opening the Right Type of Account
2. Creating Content or Posts- which leads to…
3. Writing a caption
4. Tag other users
5. The Hashtags
6. Working with Comments
7. See who liked your posts and/or started following you... following them back.
8. Helpful companion apps... Boomerang, Layout, Repost, etc.
9. How to post to “Your Story”, live videos, paid posts, etc.
PFLAG to meet today
The monthly meeting of the Laramie Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays chapter is at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St.
Chapter meetings are hosted the second Thursday of each month, uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies. PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy. Meetings are open to all and welcome participation as the chapter takes root. Email pflaglaramie@gmail.com for more information.
Local hockey to face Sheridan, Park County, Pinedale, Douglas teams
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
FRIDAY
n 12UA vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 6:15 p.m.
n 14U vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12UA vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 9 a.m.
n 14U vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 10:30 a.m.
n 10UB vs. Douglas Ice Cats is at 5:15 p.m.
n 14U vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 14U vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 8:00 a.m.
n 10UB vs. Douglas Ice Cats is at 9:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Women’s club to host potluck Friday, planning annual bunco party
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having their monthly meeting Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The luncheon is a pot luck format. Bring a dish or pay at the door. The speaker will be Ava O’Hollearn from Family Promise of Albany County. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
In other Laramie Woman’s Club news, tickets are now on sale for the Laramie Woman’s Club’s Annual Bunco Party to be held at the Eppson Center for Seniors on Sunday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 307- 760-7260 no later than Feb. 4 for “Will Call” tickets that must be paid in advance.
