Senior theater group to meet Sunday
The annual meeting of The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Election of officers will be held. Following will be a general membership meeting wherein plans will begin on the upcoming fall production to be staged on the VanOss Stage at AHSC. Seniors age 50 and older are invited to attend.
UW announces MLK/Equality Day closures
Most University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Wyoming Equality Day. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday.
Coe Library, Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center, the UW Geological Museum and the Wyoming Union will be closed and will reopen Tuesday during regular hours.
UW transit services will be unavailable; regular services will resume Tuesday. For more information and to view a schedule, visit www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html.
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue are scheduled Jan. 31-Feb. 9. Events are designed to raise awareness of diversity issues, build a sense of community and celebrate diversity. To view the week’s events, go to www.uwyo.edu/studentaffairs/mlkdod/.
Nutrition class planned for today
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is planned for noon today at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions about either class. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
LHS hosting wellness fair
A Wellness Fair is coming up from 4-7 p.m. today at Laramie High School Commons, 1710 Boulder Drive. The fair is free to the public.
There will be several vendors to talk about children’s nutrition, healthy cooking options, fitness tips for children and adults, gardening in Laramie, chiropractic care, massage therapy care, proper sitting for physical health and the health benefits of vitamins.
There will also be a table for the Backpack Program and Taste 4, which is the new lunch menu now being served at the high school.
ACPL board to meet today
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today in the library meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St. There will be a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the 2019 Salary Survey and the Security Camera Policy. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby meeting set for today
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. today at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St., just north of Harney Street and on the east side of 15th Street. Come on in the southeast entrance off the patio.
Two food commodities planned for next week
Interfaith-Good Samaritan will host two food commodities next week. The monthly version will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St.
The Food Bank of the Rockies will also have a Mobile Commodities from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Econo-Lodge, 1370 N. McCue St.
Izaak Walton meeting planned for Thursday
The next Izaak Walton meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No, 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. The program this month, entitled “Who eats what in Wyoming streams? Using stable isotopes to construct food webs and inform fish conservation,” is presented by Bryan Maitland, a doctoral student at the University of Wyoming. Call George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
