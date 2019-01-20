Corrections
Boomerang working on invoicing issue
We are currently experiencing an issue with our newspaper subscriber invoicing system. It has came to our attention that subscriber invoices have not been getting mailed out. We value you as a customer and thank you for your patience as we get this matter resolved. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our office at 307-742-2176.
UW Planetarium hosting total lunar eclipse viewing
The University of Wyoming community and the public can view a rare treat — a total lunar eclipse — from the rooftop of the UW Physical Sciences Building. The rooftop will open at 8:30 p.m. today, with the viewing from 9:45-10:45 p.m. Rooftop capacity is 25 at any one time.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon moves behind and into the shadow of the Earth. Because the light from the sun passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, the moon appears red during a total lunar eclipse, leading to the name “Blood Moon.”
“Lunar eclipses are pretty rare, but not as rare as seeing a total solar eclipse like the one we saw in August 2017,” says Samantha Ogden, coordinator of the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, which is hosting the event. “The Earth’s shadow is much larger than the moon’s shadow, which means that lunar eclipses are easier to see on the Earth than a solar eclipse. But they are still an incredible sight. We will not see another lunar eclipse in Wyoming until 2021.”
To access the roof, enter the southwest doors of the Physical Sciences Building and ascend the stairs in the southwest corner of the building. Participants are encouraged to bring coats, hats, gloves, blankets and anything else that will keep them warm, as temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-20s.
Call Ogden at 766-6506 or email smarqua1@uwyo.edu for more information.
Organ concert series to continue
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The schedule is as follows:
3 p.m. today: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. Feb. 17: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
3 p.m. March 17: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Auditorium
3 p.m. April 21: University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium
3 p.m. May 19: St. Matthew’s Cathedral
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
Senior theater group to meet today
The annual meeting of The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre is at 2 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. Election of officers will be held. Following will be a general membership meeting wherein plans will begin on the upcoming fall production to be staged on the VanOss Stage at AHSC. Seniors age 50 and older are invited to attend.
Walk with a Doc set for today
The next Walk with a Doc event is slated for 130-2:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse.
Come for brief talk from a medical professional followed by a group walk.
Foster Grandparents collecting pet food
In honor of Martin Luther King National Day of Service, the grandparents of the Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies are hosting their third annual pet food drive.
In previous years, hundreds of pounds of pet food were collected and distributed to and through Interfaith-Good Samaritan.
This year’s collection is planned through today.
Collection boxes are located at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, The Feed Store, C & A Pet and Livestock Supply, Alpine Animal Hospital and Gem City Veterinary Services and the building at LaBonte Park. Call Foster Grandparents at 307-223-1051 for more information.
County offices to close for holiday
All Albany County Office’s will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day. The office will resume regular work hours Tuesday.
UW announces MLK/Equality Day closures
Most University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Wyoming Equality Day. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday.
Coe Library, Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center, the UW Geological Museum and the Wyoming Union will be closed and will reopen Tuesday during regular hours.
UW transit services will be unavailable; regular services will resume Tuesday. For more information and to view a schedule, visit www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html.
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue are scheduled Jan. 31-Feb. 9. Events are designed to raise awareness of diversity issues, build a sense of community and celebrate diversity. To view the week’s events, go to www.uwyo.edu/studentaffairs/mlkdod/.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group.
Homeless Point-in-Time Count set for Tuesday
The United Way of Albany County is partnering with the Wyoming Homeless Collaborative to conduct a Point-In-Time Count of homeless people in Albany County on Tuesday. They will count sheltered and unsheltered homeless persons on that date.
This year, many local agencies are participating in completing the count including United Way agencies Interfaith Good Samaritan, The Laramie Soup Kitchen, SAFE Project, Family Promise of Albany County and The Downtown Clinic. Volunteers are assisting in this year’s count and will be stationed at the Soup Kitchen and Interfaith’s Food Pantry as well as visiting the Public Library, Wal-Mart, and other various locations around town.
If you would like more information on the Point-In-Time Count or if you’re interested in volunteering next year, please contact Anastasia Brady at United Way of Albany County, 710 Garfield St., Suite 240, anastasiabrady@unitedwayalbanycounty.org or 745-8643 or go to www.unitedwayalbanycounty.org.
UW Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday-Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive updates on a wide variety of issues during its regular meeting Tuesday-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins Thursday morning, but various committees of the board will meet starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The meetings take place in the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
Among the topics on which the board will be updated are planning for the academic school year calendar; the university’s fee book; spring enrollment; the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho) Medical Education Program; the UW Biodiversity Institute; the Trustees Education Initiative; and legislative issues.
The complete agenda, along with a report that includes background information on agenda items, is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/january_23-25_2019_meeting.html.
Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.
County Commission to host special meeting
The Albany County Commission is set to host a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Conservation district board to meet
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon Wednesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown set for Thursday
Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown is coming to the Gryphon Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $35-$55 and can be purchased at the Laramie Plains Civic Center Box Office or www.gryphontheatre.org. The Gryphon Theatre is located at 710 Garfield St.
Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, will engage in a barrage of hits against premiere Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.
Eppson Center hosting safe driver course
AN AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Wyoming law mandates a 10 percent discount on auto insurance when an approved vehicle accident prevention course is completed by a person at least 55 years old. The class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to register for the class.
Twelve-week Bereavement Support Group to begin Jan. 29
Hospice of Laramie’s 12 week Bereavement Support Group will begin on January 29th. This group meets from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Hospice, 1754 Centennial Drive. Cost is $120, which includes a book and journal. A sliding-fee scale is available. Participants will explore 10 touchstones that are essential physical, emotional, cognitive, social and spiritual actions to heal in grief and to find meaning in life after a loss. Join others for support while healing and embracing the uniqueness of your grief journey. Contact Jeanne Hahn at 745-9254 or jeanne@hospiceoflaramie.org for more information.
January is National Mentoring Month
If you have had a mentor in your life that impacted who you are today, this is a good time to reflect back and thank them for what they did for you. January 31 is Thank Your Mentor Day.
If you would like to do the same for a child in your community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great way to make a lasting impact on a child that will forever change both of your lives.
Go to www.wyobbbs.org or call 742-2227 for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Women’s club planning annual bunco party
The Laramie Woman’s Club is selling tickets for its Annual Bunco Party, planned for Feb. 10 at the Eppson Center for Seniors. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 307- 760-7260 no later than Feb. 4 for “Will Call” tickets that must be paid in advance.
LPAC seeking public art director
After four years leading the development of the Laramie Public Art Plan and directing the efforts of the Laramie Pubic Art Coalition, Meg Thompson Stanton is transitioning for new opportunities.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition’s mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all our citizens and visitors. LPAC does not select art, but exists to facilitate those who want to engage in a public art project.
LPAC believes public art is not just about paintings on a wall — it’s about bringing art to every aspect of the community, giving community members a voice in their public space, respecting artists and the profession, and working together with artists to create cultural experiences that reflect the vibrancy and richness of our great community. LPAC strives to make the public art process as transparent and inclusive as possible.
In order to keep LPAC’s momentum going, the executive board will be hiring for this position in early spring. Those interested in applying for the position of Public Art Director for the Laramie Public Art Coalition can visit www.laramiepublicart.org for a job description. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Laramie Legion Baseball hosting fundraiser
A Texas Hold ‘Em tournament is planned as a fundraiser for Laramie Legion Baseball. The event is from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at American Legion Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. Admission is $50 buy-in, and $10 all-you-can-drink beer is available, along with a cash bar, snacks and prizes.
Call Bonnie Jordan at 760-1888 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Next tourism board meeting set for Feb. 11
The January meeting for the Albany County Tourism Board was canceled, and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at 210 Custer St. Call 745-4195 for more information.
NAMI Family-to-Family Course to begin Feb. 12
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans to sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for families of people living with a serious persistent mental illness, according to a news release. The course and the material are free, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 12-May 7 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Feb. 26. The course is designed family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness only and is not appropriate for those living with an illness or professionals. Call Sharon and leave a message at 745-7027 to register or for more information by Feb. 26.
Joint powers board to meet in February
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s monthly Joint Powers Board January meeting has been postponed. The next scheduled meeting is for 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
Family Promise fundraiser coming up
Mark your calendars for Trattoria Promessa, an evening filled with good friends, good food and entertainment while supporting Family Promise of Albany County. Family Promise helps low-income families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting independence. The event is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. More details will be available as the date nears.
Soroptimist planning new Laramie Laughs for a Cause
The annual event to raise funds to provide assistance to women and girls has a new look this year. In addition to the comedy attendees have enjoyed in past years, an auction fashioned after the “The Price is Right” will be part of the entertainment and fundraising. Some of the available prizes include trips to Disneyworld, Nashville, the Bahamas, the US Open and Sonoma, and more local venues such as a Women’s Fly-Fishing trip to Saratoga, a tour of New Belgium Brewery in Ft Collins, and a Hot Air Balloon ride and trip to the Wind River Casino, as well as totally local prizes including an event at The Big Dipper, meat from The Butcher Block and a grill. There is something to interest everyone in attendance.
Comedian for this event is Brandt Tobler who was originally from Cheyenne and now Denver. He has traveled overseas to entertain our troops and has been featured on Comedy Central, Fox and ESPN. The opening act is Elliott Woolsey. The tickets cost is $40.00 in advance. Tickets the day of the event will increase in cost to $45.00. That amount includes appetizers and soft drinks and there is an open bar for the event at the Gryphon Theater.
All members of Soroptimist have tickets to sell and tickets are also available on the website: Soroptimistoflaramie.org. It is a good idea to get tickets early as seating is limited. Tickets make great Valentines gifts and attending this event with a group makes it extraordinary fun.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
Tickets on sale Thursday for TV series 60th anniversary reunion
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
