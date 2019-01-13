Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Commissioners to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Commission regular meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Preservation board meeting set for Monday
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Monday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or see find the board on Facebook for more information.
TechTalk Laramie meetup set for Thursday
TechTalk Laramie, a local meetup for technology enthusiasts, is meeting from 6-8 p.m. Thursday in a different location, the Wyoming Technology Business Center at 1938 Harney St.
Join Carter Parks for a series of demonstrations of fun things you can do with Software Defined Radio. We’ll be focusing on the RTL2832U chipset which has almost singlehandedly inspired the SDR hobby with its very affordable and accessible $20 SDR dongles which allow you to begin exploring all the RF around us.
Notice the deviation from our normal speaker venue. We’ll be at the WTBC so it’s easier for us to play with antennas. If all goes well we’ll try to listen to some satellites, airplanes, key fobs, radio stations (both near and far) and see really how much RF is around us and how easy it is to decode.
Bring money for pizza. Find TechTalk Laramie at www.meetup.com for more information.
Local hockey to face Pinedale, Douglas teams
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
TODAY
n 14U vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 8:00 a.m.
n 10UB vs. Douglas Ice Cats is at 9:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Local judge to speak at UU service
“Justice, Equity and Compassion…Reaching Fair and Just Criminal Sentencing Decisions” is the topic for this today’s service by Judge Tori R.A Kricken, who will speak at 10 a.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Participants are invited to stay for coffee and conversation afterward.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding events planned for January
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions about either class. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free Community Breastfeeding Café is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is slated for 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
McDaniel to speak at Albany County Historical Society meeting
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting Jan. 15 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The public is invited to the free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The featured speaker will be Rodger Mc- Daniel, author of the recently published book “The Man in the Arena: The Life and Times of U.S. Senator Gale McGee.”
A professor of American history at the University of Wyoming from 1946-1958, McGee then became a U.S. senator for three terms from 1959-1977. Signed books will be available for purchase at the meeting at a discounted rate.
The author of four books, McDaniel has had a distinguished career as a Wyoming legislator, a practicing attorney, a mental health professional and a pastor. He resides in Laramie.
Voter alliance to meet Tuesday
The Progressive Voter Alliance will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Please come to PVA and share your message for two minutes and learn what is happening in our community and how you can get involved. The two featured speakers will be Sharon Kubichek and Tony Hoch.
Kubichek will talk about the NAMI semester-long class for families living with mental illness, and Hoch will give us an update on the Pilot Hill Land Purchase project.
LHS hosting wellness fair
A Wellness Fair is coming up from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie High School Commons, 1710 Boulder Drive. The fair is free to the public.
There will be several vendors to talk about children’s nutrition, healthy cooking options, fitness tips for children and adults, gardening in Laramie, chiropractic care, massage therapy care, proper sitting for physical health and the health benefits of vitamins.
There will also be a table for the Backpack Program and Taste 4, which is the new lunch menu now being served at the high school.
ACPL board to meet Wednesday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St. There will be a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the 2019 Salary Survey and the Security Camera Policy. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby meeting set for Wednesday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St., just north of Harney Street and on the east side of 15th Street. Come on in the southeast entrance off the patio.
Two food commodities planned for next week
Interfaith-Good Samaritan will host two food commodities next week. The monthly version will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St.
The Food Bank of the Rockies will also have a Mobile Commodities from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18 at Econo-Lodge, 1370 N. McCue St.
Izaak Walton meeting planned for Jan. 17
The next Izaak Walton meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Laramie Fire Station No, 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. The program this month, entitled “Who eats what in Wyoming streams? Using stable isotopes to construct food webs and inform fish conservation,” is presented by Bryan Maitland, a doctoral student at the University of Wyoming. Call George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen meeting scheduled for Jan. 18
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A beef meal will be served for $10.
Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef are welcome to join. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization.
Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Local studio celebrating 2nd anniversary
A community pottery studio under the Laramie Plains Civic Center is hosting a free open house and birthday party to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the studio being open. 7th Street Studios will celebrate from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19 and there will be free sweets with coffee and teas. All are welcome.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
January is National Mentoring Month
If you have had a mentor in your life that impacted who you are today, this is a good time to reflect back and thank them for what they did for you. January 31 is Thank Your Mentor Day.
If you would like to do the same for a child in your community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great way to make a lasting impact on a child that will forever change both of your lives.
Go to www.wyobbbs.org or call 742-2227 for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Women’s club planning annual bunco party
The Laramie Woman’s Club is selling tickets for its Annual Bunco Party, planned for Feb. 10 at the Eppson Center for Seniors. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 307- 760-7260 no later than Feb. 4 for “Will Call” tickets that must be paid in advance.
Joint powers board to meet in February
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s monthly Joint Powers Board January meeting has been postponed. The next scheduled meeting is for 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
Family Promise fundraiser coming up
Mark your calendars for Trattoria Promessa, an evening filled with good friends, good food and entertainment while supporting Family Promise of Albany County. Family Promise helps low-income families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting independence. The event is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. More details will be available as the date nears.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
Tickets on sale Thursday for TV series 60th anniversary reunion
Tickets for a 60th anniversary reunion of TV series “Laramie,” which began in 1959, are currently on sale at www.visitlaramie.org.
The schedule of events is as follows:
10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 12: Marry Me in Laramie events at the Laramie Plains Museum. A renewal of vows and reception is open to 70 couples for $125 per couple. A reception for all is $50 per person.
1-6 p.m. July 13: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
9 a.m.-noon July 14: TV Show and discussion, photo opportunities and signatures with all three stars at the University of Wyoming Conference Center. Admission is $20 per person.
5:45 p.m. July 14: An Evening at the Sherman Ranch at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch. Admission is $75 per person. Music, wagon rides and a Western BBQ dinner with the stars will be included.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Eppson calendar available
For the past three months, volunteers have been organizing the 2019 Eppson Center calendar. The theme throughout the calendar honors the first responders of Albany County. The theme helps create awareness of the services to the county performed by these brave first responders. The first responders in the calendar include the Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department, Laramie Fire Department, Laramie Police Department, Tie Siding Volunteer Fire Department, State Troopers, Albany County Sheriff’s Department, Albany County Dive Team, Centennial Volunteer Fire Department, University of Wyoming Police Department, Big Laramie Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Albany County Central Volunteer Fire Department. The calendar was dedicated to Andrea Kern, a longtime executive director/bookkeeper of the Eppson Center and 33-year member of the Centennial Volunteer Fire Department.
The photograph used for each month highlights one of the first responders of Albany County set in a scenic location in Laramie or Albany County. Also in the photos are senior citizens involved with the Eppson Center for Seniors. A local professional photographer and a local graphic artist were used to present a top grade calendar. There are 13 months to the calendar, which extends through January of 2020.
The calendars are for sale at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St., for $15 each. Call 745-5116 for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.