Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Boomerang working on invoicing issue
We are currently experiencing an issue with our newspaper subscriber invoicing system. It has came to our attention that subscriber invoices have not been getting mailed out. We value you as a customer and thank you for your patience as we get this matter resolved. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office at 307-742-2176.
Trivia night to benefit historical society
The Albany County Historical Society and Pedal House are co-hosting a trivia night and membership drive to support the Albany County Historical Society. A $5 entry fee gets you five rounds of trivia, appetizers/dessert and two free drinks. Prizes include gift cards, books, memberships to the Albany County Historical Society ($48 value) and more. ACHS trivia night takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Lincoln Community Center. All proceeds benefit the Albany County Historical Society. Email Jessica at jessicaflock@hotmail.com for more information.
VFW hosting cribbage tournament
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is planning a cribbage tournament for noon Feb. 9 at 2221 Garfield St. Admission is a $10 buy in and $5 buy in for the losers bracket. Participants are encouraged to bring a dish to share, and everyone is welcome to join in on the food and fun.
VFW looking for old American flags
The Laramie VFW Post 2221 is looking for flag that need to be retired. Anyone with one or more American flags that are laying around taking up space are encouraged to drop them off at 2142 Garfield St., during business hours, 3-7 p.m. Fridays, 2-7 p.,m. Saturdays and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays. The VFW will be collecting as many flags as possible until March 30.
Call 745-4918 for more information.
Sewing guild to meet Monday
Are you looking for a new hobby, project or activity for 2019? Please come and join members of the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St., for its January meeting, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. See what projects the members repurposed from linen based pillow shams and bed-skirts.
The Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild hosts its monthly meetings on the fourth Monday of the month September-May. Please enter from the east door off the parking lot. The Guild does not meet during the summer.
If you or a family member are wondering what to do with fabrics or yarn you have stored away, the Guild accepts fabric, yarn, sewing notions, and working sewing machine donations for their semi-annual Fabric Sale. Call Sue Green at 954-703-9932 to make donations.
The chapter invites all who are interested in all types of textiles, construction and design for commercial, home, personal use, friends and family, etc. to attend. For more information, email Sue at srgreen54@yahoo.com, Jean at jeanttaylor@gmail.com or Bobbie at rschimek@bresnan.net.
Water and sewer district meeting Tuesday
The South of Laramie Water & Sewer District is hosting a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2461 County Shop Road.
Call 742-8955 for more information.
Albany County Fair Board special meeting set for Tuesday
A special board meeting for the Albany County Fair Board is planned for 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Albany County Attorney’s Office, 410 Grand Ave, Suite 105.
The agenda includes:
n Approve/Direct Chairperson to sign Agreement with Christina Snowberger for HR services.
n Review By-laws of Albany County Fair Board.
n Recess into executive session pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 16-4-405 (a)(ii) to discuss personnel matters.
n Adjourn executive session and reconvene general session
n Action regarding executive session, if needed
The next meeting s set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Twelve-week Bereavement Support Group to begin Tuesday
Hospice of Laramie’s 12 week Bereavement Support Group will begin Tuesday. This group meets from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Hospice, 1754 Centennial Drive. Cost is $120, which includes a book and journal. A sliding-fee scale is available. Participants will explore 10 touchstones that are essential physical, emotional, cognitive, social and spiritual actions to heal in grief and to find meaning in life after a loss. Join others for support while healing and embracing the uniqueness of your grief journey. Contact Jeanne Hahn at 745-9254 or jeanne@hospiceoflaramie.org for more information.
Lois Club to meet
The Lois Club is planning a no-host lunch meeting for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Paul Paul’s House of Foods, 207 S. Third St. Call Lois at 760-2827 or Lois at 760-9002 for lunch reservations and more information.
Local birders planning first evening program of year
The Laramie Audubon Society will host its first evening program of 2019 at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Jimena Golcher-Benavides, a Ph.D. candidate in the UW Program in Ecology, will discuss the ecology of Lake Tanganyika’s cichlid fish. Lake Tanganyika is considered to be one of Africa’s “Great Lakes.” Those lakes are renowned for their extraordinary diversity of cichlid fish. The cichlid family includes popular freshwater aquarium fish such as angelfish, oscars, and discus, as well as important food species such as tilapia.
Golcher-Benavides’s research focuses on how this diversity has developed in Lake Tanganyika. Through her talk she will narrate her experiences working in remote Tanzanian villages and discuss the importance of the unique fish fauna and the fragile ecosystem.
The group convenes in the Berry Center ground floor lobby at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and informal “bird chat.” The program itself begins at 7 p.m. in the adjacent auditorium.
Jâca concert set for Wednesday
The University of Wyoming Department of Music presents the audacious clarinet-guitar duo Jâca at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
Comprised of clarinetist Wesley Ferreira and guitarist Jaxon Williams, Jâca reaches beyond the bounds of the classical repertoire in style and subject matter to stimulate emotion, inspire imagination, and bridge cultural divides with audiences with their virtuosic and engaging artistic concerts. With a strong leaning towards performing “the music of the people,” Jâca works to champion innovation by redefining the parameters of non-traditional music in a traditional setting.
Williams is an accomplished guitarist, serving as a concert artist, teacher, and recording artist.
Relative Theatrics production of “The How and the Why” begins Thursday
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Feb. 7-9, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Feb. 3, in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
With “The How and the Why,” award-winning playwright and TV writer Treem has crafted “a smart densely textured work” about evolution and feminism, “love and conflict, genes and destiny” (New York Times). On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with a leader in the field. This keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by women of every generation, providing viewers “two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart, and captivating women…a very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theatre.” (Feminist Spectator.) “The How and the Why” is directed by James Hockenberry and features Landee Lockhart and Anne Mason.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
StudioWyo to present J Shogren Shanghai’d, Matthew Wilburn Skinner
StudioWYO is excited to ring in the new semester with J Shogren Shanghai’d and Matthew Wilburn Skinner. This week of StudioWYO will also serve as an introduction for University of Wyoming’s new Center for Student Involvement and Leadership. CSIL now encompasses many of our students’ favorite organizations, including 7220 Entertainment, ASUW Student Government, Campus Activity Center, our own StudioWYO and many others.
Matthew Wilburn Skinner will be kicking off this lively event, planned for 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union Gardens. Skinner is a solo singer/songwriter as well as one third of the band Tallgrass. Skinner brings a unique Delta blues/jazz fingerstyle on acoustic guitar, as well as a soulful banjo sound unlike any other. NPR Music states that “Matthew Wilburn Skinner has a dusty, hushed sound… beautiful, old…” Skinner now calls Fort Collins home, but began this journey over fifteen years ago in Iowa City. To find out more about Matthew Wilburn Skinner, or to hear some of his music, visit www.matthewwilburnskinner.com or find him on Facebook.
Headlining the show will be J Shogren Shanghai’d from Centennial, Wyoming. Shogren brings roots and folk music with an unlikely contemporary twist, and is authentic and sincere in every line written. Shogren shows passion and awareness with each wry joke and eclectic songwriting. This indescribable band is certainly not one to be missed. To find out more about J Shogren Shanghai’d or to hear some of their music, visit jshogren.com or find them on Facebook.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services (ASTEC). StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
UW entrepreneurship leader to speak at Laramie Rotary, Kiwanis clubs
The chief operating officer of the University of Wyoming’s new Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) is scheduled to speak to two Laramie service clubs in the next two weeks.
Jack Mason, a successful businessman who has personally founded multiple companies and helped establish many more, will discuss how the IIE aims to create a more robust entrepreneurial ecosystem across the university and the state.
First, he’ll speak at the Laramie Rotary Club’s regular weekly meeting at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand Ave.
On Feb. 5, he’s scheduled to speak to the Laramie Kiwanis Club at noon at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St.
Mason earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and went on to earn a master’s degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in engineering from MIT. At Duquesne University in Pennsylvania, he redesigned and repositioned the entrepreneurial studies program over the past five years. Before that, he taught at the University of Colorado.
Mason has founded eight businesses, including a firm in Boulder, Colo., that provided an electronic commerce platform and services to support energy procurement. Mason led the acquisition of more than 30 Fortune 1000 clients and fundraising of $1.1 million in venture capital.
He served as principal of the energy and management consulting firm Mason Energy and Management, vice president of E Source LLC, chief executive and founder of Energy Window Inc., senior vice president of Indus International and principal of PRISM Consulting Inc.
The IIE calls on innovators from throughout the state as it works to instill entrepreneurial thinking to empower the leaders of tomorrow. Adding needed programs and curriculum that draw together all UW colleges, business services and entrepreneurship competitions, the IIE serves as the university’s front door for the state’s entrepreneurs.
January is National Mentoring Month
If you have had a mentor in your life that impacted who you are today, this is a good time to reflect back and thank them for what they did for you. Thursday is Thank Your Mentor Day.
If you would like to do the same for a child in your community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great way to make a lasting impact on a child that will forever change both of your lives.
Go to www.wyobbbs.org or call 742-2227 for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n
Thursday
: Black History 101 Mobile Museum, a traveling exhibition that includes more than 7,000 rare artifacts of African-American history, Wyoming Union breezeway, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
n
Feb. 8
: Black History Conference, featuring discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations, UW College of Law, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
n
Feb. 11
: “What is the Black Student Alliance?” information table, Wyoming Union breezeway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
n
Feb. 12
: “Get Out” film screening, Classroom Building, Room 129, 5:15-8 p.m.
n
Feb. 13
: Anniversary of UW’s Black 14 football players, Wyoming Union breezeway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n
Feb. 14
: Poetry workshop and StudioWYO open mic night, Wyoming Union, Room 202 and The Gardens, 4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
n
Feb. 15
: “History of Hip-Hop Dinner and Performance,” UW American Heritage Center, 6-8 p.m.
n
Feb. 18
: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n
March 1
: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
To supplement BSA and AADS programs, the American Heritage Center (AHC) is sponsoring the “Images of Black Wyoming” exhibition in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex through February. UW student Paige Emerich, with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs, curated the exhibition.
The exhibition represents noteworthy stories of African-Americans influential in Wyoming’s history.
The AHC currently has a digital exhibition on the loggia television, featuring the papers of June Vanleer Williams. She was an African-American journalist, editor, actress, casting director, playwright, poet and an active member in Karamu House, which is the oldest black theater in the U.S. The Black 14 collection also will be displayed in the Centennial Complex’s lobby through February.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
Free language courses offered at UW
Fifteen different language courses will be offered for free during the University of Wyoming’s spring semester.
The World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) is offered to both the UW and Laramie communities. Classes in Arabic, Farsi, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tadjik/Dari, Turkish/Kurdish and Uzbek will begin Feb. 4 and end May 10.
Classes will be offered throughout the day and early evening, generally once a week. The schedule may be found at www.facebook.com/culturelanguageprogram/.
Registration for free classes will be available from noon-2 p.m. Friday in Room 30 of the UW College of Education Building, or by going here. For more information, email WLCP Coordinator Dilnoza Khasilova at dkhasilo@uwyo.edu.
WLCP is a volunteer program that promotes learning world languages and cultures. WLCP learners explore basic language and culture in an informal setting.
The WLCP was developed by Khasilova in 2013 and supported by UW College of Education faculty member Amy Roberts. It was launched in 2014 with the help of UW’s international community and graduate students. The students received internal grants to purchase curriculum materials; instructional technology; and to organize international students and faculty, visiting scholars and international community members as WLCP service instructors.
The Associated Students of UW, the UW College of Education and the Global Engagement Office sponsor the WLCP.
LPAC seeking public art director
After four years leading the development of the Laramie Public Art Plan and directing the efforts of the Laramie Pubic Art Coalition, Meg Thompson Stanton is transitioning for new opportunities.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition’s mission is to enhance the unique visual and cultural vibrancy of Laramie and Albany County, in a manner that encourages participation and engagement from all our citizens and visitors. LPAC does not select art, but exists to facilitate those who want to engage in a public art project.
LPAC believes public art is not just about paintings on a wall — it’s about bringing art to every aspect of the community, giving community members a voice in their public space, respecting artists and the profession, and working together with artists to create cultural experiences that reflect the vibrancy and richness of our great community. LPAC strives to make the public art process as transparent and inclusive as possible.
In order to keep LPAC’s momentum going, the executive board will be hiring for this position in early spring. Those interested in applying for the position of Public Art Director for the Laramie Public Art Coalition can visit www.laramiepublicart.org for a job description. Applications are due at 5 p.m. Feb. 5.
Laramie Legion Baseball hosting fundraiser
A Texas Hold ‘Em tournament is planned as a fundraiser for Laramie Legion Baseball. The event is from 6:30-11:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at American Legion Post 14, 417 Ivinson Ave. Admission is $50 buy-in, and $10 all-you-can-drink beer is available, along with a cash bar, snacks and prizes.
Call Bonnie Jordan at 760-1888 to reserve a spot or for more information.
Next tourism board meeting set for Feb. 11
The January meeting for the Albany County Tourism Board was canceled, and the next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at 210 Custer St. Call 745-4195 for more information.
Dollar-a-Month Club hosting Have a Heart Sweet Treats Bake Sale
The Dollar-A-Month Club is hosting its annual Have a Heart Sweet Treat Bake Sale with Valentine’s Day right around the corner. Attendees can purchase a wide variety of tasty treats. The sale is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Eppson Center for Seniors in the main dining room, 1560 N. Third St. All proceeds will benefit the Eppson Center for Seniors. Call Melody Julian at 460-2534 for more information.
NAMI Family-to-Family Course to begin Feb. 12
NAMI Laramie, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, plans to sponsor the NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program specifically for families of people living with a serious persistent mental illness, according to a news release. The course and the material are free, and attendees meet weekly from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 12-May 7 at Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St. The deadline to register is Feb. 26. The course is designed family and significant others only of those living with serious mental illness only and is not appropriate for those living with an illness or professionals. Call Sharon and leave a message at 745-7027 to register or for more information by Feb. 26.
Joint powers board to meet in February
The Laramie Plains Civic Center’s monthly Joint Powers Board January meeting has been postponed. The next scheduled meeting is for 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
Laramie to host Jackalope Jump
The Jackalope Jump is a fun-filled event where friends gather to celebrate the abilities and accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes and spread the message of joy, courage, and inclusion. Jumpers raise a minimum of $100 per individual and $50 per team member and those funds provide equipment, training, and competition opportunities for more than 1800 Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
The Laramie Jackalope Jump is at noon Feb. 23 at the Albany County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 11 a.m.
The Jackalope Jump is the main event during a day of fun opportunities to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This fundraiser is a family-friendly, community event organized by local volunteers and local Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run members. It brings together local residents, friends from neighboring towns, as well as brave individuals of all ages representing philanthropic companies, civic organizations, clubs and schools. Jackalope Jumps are open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to come out to cheer on the brave jumpers. Along with the Jackalope Jump you can support Special Olympics Wyoming Athletes by joining in the following activities, also at the Albany County Fairgrounds on February 23rd.
A bazaar is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (free admission).
The Sweetheart Dance is from 6-11 p.m. (admission is $10/person or $15/couple).
Call Crystal Gonzalez at 719-242-6974 for more information about the jump, bazaar and dance.
Those who’d like to support Special Olympics Wyoming athletes but cannot (or will not) jump into to the ice cold waters can call 307-235-3062 to purchase a “Too Chicken to Jump” T-shirt for $20.
Nominations sought for 2019 honorees to Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame
This is the season to honor Wyoming heritage by nominating cowboys and cowgirls for induction into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2019. Nominations close February 28.
Anyone can put forth any nominee. Clear instructions for nominating are outlined at the WCHF website, and photos can be submitted along with each nomination.
The website is www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com. Only online nominations submitted by February 28 can be accepted.
Find nomination forms at www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/nomination/
When nominations close, forms will be sorted and sent to regions in which the nominees reside. A person can possibly be nominated by more than one person, in which case, all completed nominations will be forwarded together to the Regional Committees.
A wealth of knowledge about Wyoming’s significant cowboy culture exists across the state, and cowboys and cowgirls are best known by those they live and work among. Therefore, Regional Committees will first review nominations of potential honorees in their region. Selected nominees will then be submitted to the WCHF board of directors for final selection in May.
Regional committees will also identify nominees they wish to recognize at the local level, independent from that nominee’s consideration by WCHF for induction. While the WCHF may induct a small number of nominees each year, regions are welcome and encouraged to honor local cowboys and cowgirls in the number and manner they choose.
All correctly completed nomination forms will be kept in a pool for future selection, if not selected the first year nominated. Both WCHF and the Regional Committees may choose the number of inductees to be honored, with no minimum or maximum set.
Inductees to the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame will be publicized state-wide and honored at an Induction Ceremony in September.
Veterans crisis line number open
How many numbers do you have in your phone? Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis? 1-800-273-8255 is that lifeline. In fact, it’s a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who might be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves, according to a news release. You might never need it — in fact, hopefully not. But if you do, won’t a minute now to save it be worth the time?
So, how does the Veterans Crisis Line fit in? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line. Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran. It’s confidential and available 365 days a year. One number potentially helps anyone in crisis.
Interfaith places donation boxes at grocery stores
Interfaith-Good Samaritan has blue donation boxes near the customer service desks at both Safeway and Ridley’s Family Market. Customers can drop in any non-perishable items as they exit the store. All donations go directly to Interfaith and are used in its food pantry to help feed hungry Laramie residents, according to a news release.
The pantry has 800-1,000 visitors every month, the release states.
Senior volunteers needed to work with students
The Foster Grandparent Program of the Wyoming Rockies is welcoming seniors who are 55 or older and would like to work with children, according to a news release. Senior volunteers support teachers and students in the classroom, receive a non-taxable stipend and mileage reimbursement. Volunteers are willing to commit to 20 hours or more a week, with summers off. No prior classroom experience is necessary. Foster Grandparents tend to be individuals who care about their community and want to make a difference in their own lives and in the lives of the students they work with, the release states. Any interested senior, including veterans, are encouraged to call Maryalice at 307-223-1051, visit 968 N. Ninth St. in LaBonte Park or go to www.fostergrandparentswy.org for more information.
Driver needed for Home Delivered Meals
The Eppson Center for Seniors has a need for Home Delivered Meal drivers, according to a news release. There are openings for permanent routes and substitute drivers. Meals go out to homes at dinner time Mondays and lunch time Tuesdays-Fridays. This is a great service to folks who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to volunteer or for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
LASSO Events looking for volunteer opportunities
As “Laramie’s Source for Volunteers”, LASSO Events is asking any and all community non-profits or servicing agencies to provide any upcoming dates or events that may need volunteer services. Does your organization need some helpers to pull off that next big event or project? Or do you simply need a few able bodies to fulfill a to do list or small endeavor? Contact LASSO Director Tim Snowbarger at info@lassoevents.com or call at 307-417-0499.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.